Nominate a worthy individual for the Prime Stables Volunteer of the Year award

Without an army of dedicated volunteers the equestrian world wouldn’t get very far. The Prime Stables Volunteer of the Year award is to recognise the sacrifice made by volunteers to enable countless others to enjoy their sport or profession week in, week out.

Prime Stables described the decision to support this award was “unanimous”, saying: “What could be a more worthy cause than sponsoring an award that acknowledges other people’s selfless acts?”

Previous winners of this award include:

2018: Keith Watkins

2017: Mary Tuckett

2016: Jane Cepok has been volunteering for over 50 years including with the Strathearn branch of the Pony Club, Central Scotland and Blair Castle International Horse Trials, and Riding for the Disabled Association Auchterarder Group.

So who do you think deserves to be added to this illustrious list in 2019? Nominations are open until 11.59pm on 11 September and can be made via the link below, or using the coupon printed in Horse & Hound magazine, on sale 1 August. Terms and conditions apply.

Place your nomination here >>