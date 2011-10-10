Step by Step dressage results, 22 September 2011

Prelim 15Q (J Bwye).– 1, Val Rubilah (J Moyers) 69.13; 2, Mrs Brown (J Cole) 63.48; 3, Donatella WR (J Palmer) 61.3. prelim 19Q (G Johnson).– 1, Val Rubilah 71.82; 2, Mrs Brown 69.55; 3, Weston’s Legacy (N Moir) 67.27. nov 22 (C Stothard).– 1, Zippo RV (H Lewis) 73.45; 2, HHS Cooley (E Halliday-Sharp) 66.55; 3, Harlequins Rollover (H Mercer) 66.21. rest.– 1, Indies Playboy (S Brooks) 65.86; 2eq, Hey Jude II (D Davies) & Charlie Boy (T Silverio) 65.52. nov 35Q (C Denny).– 1, Zippo RV (H Lewis) 72.69; 2, Sportsfield Kerrygold (E Halliday-Sharp) 72.31; 3, Harlequins Rollover 71.15. rest.– 1, Indies Playboy 65.38; 2, Hey Jude II 65; 3, Charlie Boy 65. elem 45 (M Drewe).– 1, High Hoes High Society (R Black) 72.07. rest.– 1, Wellow Dillon (V Hall) 62.76; 2, Crossfire (J Elsey) 58.97; 3, Barnaby Boyden (J Comber) 58.28. elem 57Q (S Merrison).– 1, Sportsfield Kerrygold 65.36; 2, Fryhline (S Gallagher) 54.29. rest.– 1, Uschi W (K Pheasant) 61.43; 2, Wellow Dillon 60.36; 3, Crossfire 57.86. med 73 (M Drewe).– 1, Maestro De La Gesse (A Stovold) 72.35. med 75Q (S Merrison).– 1, Maestro De La Gesse 67.57. adv med 85Q.– 1, Time Bandit (J Buckle) 60.59. pyo.– 1, Grenada (C Kershaw) 61.32; 2, Desiderata (S Sjoholm-Patience) 56.6; 3, Time Bandit 56.58.