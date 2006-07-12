See the all-new Freelander 2 at Gatcombe

The all-new Freelander 2 will make a special appearance at the Festival of British Eventing, where Land Rover will once again be the official vehicle supplier.

“Fresh from its world debut at the British International Motor Show, visitors to the Festival of British Eventing will be able to catch an early glimpse of the all-new Freelander 2, not due on sale until December 2006,” said Andy Griffiths, marketing director for Land Rover.

New from the ground up, Freelander 2 delivers outstanding on-road performance as well as the class-leading off-road ability of a true Land Rover. A dynamic design, purposeful stance, smart and spacious interior, and an abundance of advanced technologies complete the package.

“No other compact 4×4 has anything like its total breadth of capability,” says Phil Popham, Land Rover’s managing director.

“The Freelander 2 sets new standards in the sector, combining the advantages of a premium car — such as polished ride, accomplished performance, attractive cabin and ease-of-use — with the attributes of a robust 4×4, including go-anywhere ability, toughness, panoramic seating, cabin versatility and spaciousness.

“We believe that no other compact 4×4 gets closer to blending these best-of-both-worlds abilities.”

Land Rover has been providing vehicles to ensure the smooth running of Gatcombe Horse Trials since 1983. This year the Discovery 3, Range Rover and Range Rover Sport will be acting as shuttles for competitors, owners and officials, together with members of the public, travelling between the horse box park and the collecting ring. Dressage judges will be marking the competitors’ performance from Range Rovers on Friday and Saturday.

A much-enjoyed feature for visitors to Gatcombe is the Land Rover off-road experience, which takes place on a specially designed course around the Gatcombe Estate, by kind permission of The Princess Royal. In addition, owners of Land Rover vehicles arriving at Gatcombe Park will be directed to a dedicated forward area of the car park.

Land Rover’s support for Eventing in the UK continues with The Land Rover Burghley Horse Trials, Stamford, Lincolnshire from 7 -10 September 2006.