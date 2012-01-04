Rowallan Activity Centre showjumping results, 16-18 December 2012

Tri-Zone Airlite discovery.– 1, Falko 346 (L Rice); 2, Caradel (N Coupe); 3, Ballinasillogue Boy (G Maher). 1.05m.– 1, Alexia II (W Walker); 2, Upstream (F Alexander); 3, Hope De La Bouverie (S Last). EquestrianClearance.com newcomers.– 1, Hope De La Bouverie; 2, Spice It Up (C Prowse); 3, Amadeus V (H McGowan). 1.15m.– 1, Corgary Atoz (S McKie); 2, Coolys Cruiseland (L Lorimer); 3, Alexia II. Horse & Hound Foxhunter/grade C.– 1 & 2, Day Dream IV & Grand Master II (N Coupe); 3, Van De Bay Girl (L Lorimer). 1.30m.– 1, Cr ¨me Van’t Steenje (M Smith); 2, Killinney (L Lorimer); 3, Double Up 2 (L Tinto). KBIS Insurance British novice.– 1, Blue Stone Diamond (I Drummond); 2, Dynamic Z (D Duffin); 3, Cheron Baba (W Walker). Tri-Zone Airlite discovery.– 1, Dynamic Z; 2, Cheron Baba; 3, Chimano VD Heide Z (B Malcolm). 1.05m.– 1, Rough Diamond (L Cecchini); 2, Quayside Castle Pablo (L Lorimer); 3, Spice It Up. Blue Chip Joint RLF power ch q.– 1, Quanta Costa II (D Duffin); 2, Graniti V (C Geddes); 3, Tyson Uno (J Smith). Horse & Hound Foxhunter/grade C.– 1, Buster IV (M Turnbull); 2, Chapelwells Stingo (L Hood); 3, Quanta Costa II. 1.30m.– 1, Copyricht (D Duffin); 2, Busker IV (M Turnbull); 3, Show Girl IV (N Coupe). KBIS Insurance British novice.– 1, Cheron Baba; 2, Foxes Spot On (N Evans); 2, Ferndale Shannon (C Powell); 3, Glamo Scarvo Lad (A Malcolm). Tri-Zone Airlite discovery.– 1, Foxes Spot On; 2, Ach Jessy (S Laird); 3, Sambucca Boy (T Nicholson). EquestrianClearance.com newcomers.– 1, Millstreet Touch (T Nicholson); 2, Caradel (N Coupe); 3, Ach Jessy. Tri-Zone Airlite Star ch Q.– 1, Rough Diamond; 2, Wise Talk (F Burgoyne); 3, Esprit IV (M Jane Clarke). Horse & Hound Foxhunter/1.20m.– 1, Show Girl IV; 2, Killinney; 3, Chilas (J Thomson). 1.30m.– 1, Show Girl IV; 2, Warbantus (L Lorimer); 3, Grand Master II.