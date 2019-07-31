Nominate your top rider for the Ceris Burns Equestrian Professional Rider of the Year

Which professional rider do you think is worthy of winning the Ceris Burns Equestrian Professional Rider of the Year award for 2019?

This award is to honour the greatest riders of our age, who are a hero and an inspiration to the rest, and whose ability is a blessing for both their horses and our sport.

Ceris Burns, managing director of Ceris Burns Equestrian, says: “Working in rider PR we see first-hand the hard graft, dedication and talent that make professional riders into winners. The prestigious Horse & Hound professional rider of the year award celebrates this and as such we are delighted to be sponsor. Good luck to all nominees. We look forward to meeting the deserving winner on stage!”

Previous winners of this award include:

2018: Ros Canter , who became eventing individual world champion at the World Equestrian Games in Tryon

, who became eventing individual world champion at the World Equestrian Games in Tryon 2017: Nicola Wilson , who took team gold and individual bronze at the European Eventing Championships

, who took team gold and individual bronze at the European Eventing Championships 2016: Charlotte Dujardin, who added a second individual Olympic gold at Rio 2016 and helped the Brits to team silver

So who do you think deserves to be added to this illustrious list in 2019? Nominations are open until 11.59pm on 11 September and can be made via the link below, or using the coupon printed in Horse & Hound magazine, on sale 1 August. Terms and conditions apply.

Place your nomination here >>