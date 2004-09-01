Ponies (UK) Summer Championship Show 17 – 21 August ’04

PONIES (UK) SUMMER CHAMPIONSHIP SHOW East of England Showground, Peterborough 17th — 21st August 2004

Riding Pony Broodmare (T Best) 122cms 1, P J Brightwell’s Charn Skylark; 2, C Constable’s Bracon Titania; 3, A Hinchley’s Fawsley Jasmine. foal 1, C Constable’s Bracon Foal; 2, P Brightwell’s Cosford Sky High. 128cms 1, Eccles&Sandison’s Bankswood Angelica; 2, C Batterbee’s Bylands Dawn Chorus. foal 1, Eccles&Sandison’s Bankswood; 3, C Batterbee’s Bylands Midnight Magic. 138cms 1, B Smith’s Fenwick Lucy Glitters; 2, M Godden’s Moor Hall Serenade; 3, C Batterbee’s Bylands Song Of The Sea. foal 1& res, M Godden’s Moor Hall Magnificat; 2, B Smith’s Foal; 3, C Batterbee’s Bylands Star Of The Sea. 148cms2, M E Davey’s Ninfield Free Spirit; 3, R M Rennocks’s Rendene Gypsy Song. nov brood mare with foal at foot( D Blair) 138cms 1& res, Eccles& Sandison’s Bankswood Summer Breeze; 3, C A Constable’s Bracon Titania. in hand show/hunter ponies(N Cathers) SP 138cms 4 & over 1, J Hughill’s Pickmere Marionette; 2, J Woolley’s Chinook Mandarin; 3, A Efthymioh’s Haynevalley Poetry. do 153 1,S Palmer’s Palmfields Nightingale; 2, C McCormick’s Strinesdale Rhapsody; 3, E Weir’s Chesapeke Ruling Passion. do SH 143 1,J Buckley’s Waltza Perfect Day; 2, L Minchin’s Yealand Vainglory; 3, A Sutcliffe’s Bowcliffe Charlie Boy. do 153 1, J Parker-Bloss’s Soliloquy; 2, L Mitchell’s Dalcotes Purdey; 3, L Dickinson’s Wallis. RP youngstock (R Rees) y’ling 128 1,& ch. A Moyniham’s Thornsett Royal Romance; 2, J Fry-Lockier’s Whinfell Anastasia; 3, J Buckley’s Waltza Perfect Time. do 2-y-o 1, M Benton-Jones’s Daldorn Fairytale Lady; 2, L Kelbie’s Lyndrose Lady Penelope; 3, J Newnham’s Moorhall Sophisticat. do 3-y-o 1& res, C Brown’s Rotherwood Precocious; 2, R Hulbert’s Brookwater Elouise; 3, L Fry-Lockier’s Deanhills Temptation. y’ling 138 1,M Wrighton’s Moorgate First Edition; 2, Newnham&Godden’s Moorhall Top Cat; 3, Sandison&Eccles’s Bankswood Prince of Rogues. do 2-y-o 1,L Kelbie’s Lyndrose Esquire; 2, L Fry-Lockier’s Fidra Double O Seven; 3, M Hudson’s Just Jasmine. do 3-y-o 1& ch. J Pickering’s Kouros Pasmina; 2 & res, M Bigley’s Llanarth Kitty; 3, P Sowerby’s Millwoodgrange Penelope. y’ling 148 1& ch, S Grimshaw’s Moluccas dark Ginger. do 2-y-o 1& res, W Lloyd’s Marshbrook Bourgainvillia. do 3-y-o 1, S Williamson’s Eskside Pearl; 2, X Barker-Wild’s Cavanaghs American Beauty. Risely (L Partridge) RP in hand 1 & ch, Strinesdale Rhapsody; 2& res, Palmfields Nightingale; 3, J Weedon’s Deanhills Kittiwake. do y’ling 1, S Grimshaw’s Moluccas Dark Ginger; 2, Trelawn Cocobana; 3, Moorhall Top cat. do 2-y-o 1& ch, J Newnham’s Moorhall Sophisicat; 2, M Hudson’s Just Jasmine; 3, M Benton-Jones’s Daldorn Fairytale Lady. do 3-y-o 1 & res, Ravara Keepsake; 2, Kouros Pasmina; 3, Syon Sugar Dragon. Midas HP 148cms 1,K Berwick’s Yealand Moonshadow; 2, M beeston’s Stychlands Noble Heir; 3, A Sutcliffe’s Bowcliffe Charlie Boy. do 153 1& res, A Hulme’s Autumn Rose II; 2, J Parker-Bloss’s Solioquy; 3, T Mackie’s Deard’s Toodle Pip. do 1/2/3-y-o 143 1 & res, W Turner-Webster’s Stychlands Charlemagne; 2, D Herron’s Castanya Moonlite; 3, G Neve’s Styalways Amadeus. do 153cms 1 & RES SUP in hand J Thomas’s Golden Gunner; 2, S Williamson’s Derw Class Act; 3, M Carswell’s Paddocks Divine. Lee-Smith RP(N Cathers) y’ling 1, S Palmer’s Palmfields Romantic Dream; 2, R Birch’s Trelawn Cococabana; 3, J Buckley’s Waltza Perfect Time. do 2-y-o 1& res.Lady Benton-Jones’s; 2, Johnson&Treeby’s Queensdale Christmas Cadence; 3, J Weedon’s Jipson Avocet. do 3-y-o 1& ch, M Russell’s Kouros Steady Eddie; 2, B Smith’s Fenwick Heaven Sent; 3, R Hulbert’s Caroworth Pen-guigan. do 4 & over 1& ch, G Rossall-Wright’s Cusop Jigsaw; 2 & res, C McCormick’s Strinesdale Rhapsody; 3,B Smith’s Fenwick Lucy Glitters. Ponies UK (P Grant) part bred arab y’ling 1,R Birch’s Trelawn Cococobana; 2, S Grimshaw’s Moluccas Dark Ginger; 3, A Bast’s Moscombe Galaxy. 2/3-y-o 1, J Johannson-Massey’s JJMs The Man about Town; 2, P Sowerby’s Millwoodgrange Penelope; 3, J Newnham’s Moorhall Sophisicat. 4 & over under 148 1& res, G Rossall-Wright’s Cusop Jigsaw; 2, S Loveridge’s Mettlewood Liberty; 3, W Lloyd’s Marshbrook Lobelia. do over 148 1 & ch, J Johannson-Massey’s Mayway Momento; 2, H Walter’s Paradelles Sweet Symphony; 3, C East-Rigby’s Nazeeka. Rotherwood Lee-Smith RP broodmare ((A Grummitt, N Cathers) under 148 1, L Walker’s Thornsett Dior Ella; 2, M Russell’s Woldgate Quintellina; 3, A Hinchley’s Fawsley Jasmine. Midas Lee-Smith in hand HP 4 & over 1, Cusop Jigsaw; 2, Moscombe Little Madam; 3, Soliloquy. do 1/2/3-y-o 1, Styalways Amadeus; 2, Paddocklow Divine; 3, A Mahan’s Stychlands Regal Lady.

Ridden (H Samuels, A Grummitt) part bred arab under 148 1& ch, J Edmondson’s Cat Burglar; 2& res, J Dewhurst’s Nuthurst Whodunnit; 3,J Thomas’s Sedgelands Riverdance. do over 148 1,W Heller’s Towan Baraby Rudge; 2, J Ford’s Perran Robib Goodfellow; 3, M Ludlow’s Farmers Girl. Comp/Sport in hand 1/2/3-y-o 1 & res, B Smith’s Fenwick Heaven Sent; 2, N readman’s Jorvyk Tamarisk; 3, L Kelbie’s Lyndorse Esquire. do over 148 1& ch, Golden Gunner; 2, Barrdene Night Fever; 3, Broadstone DOCE vITA. do 4 & OVER 148 1, Eskside Sea Pearl; 2, Harlaw Scarlet Ribbons; 3, Rosevale Seren Splendour. do over 148 2,The Tawny Emperor; 3, Strinesdale Pavlova. do 148 1,Lemington Moondance; 2, Bouningwood Classic Schloar; 3, Just George. 158 1 & ch, Country Puzzle; 2, Araellas Dominic; 3, Howdecot Peridot. do over 158 1& res, Sunny Times; 2, Applejack II; 3, Polly Oliver. Open part bred (D Blair) y’ling 1 & res, J Laffey’s Deanhills Sweet Rhapsody; 2, JN Redpath’s Megland Startime; 3, K Allen’s Chaceside Crystal Clear. do 2-y-o 1& ch, S Grimshaw’s Kitty Kelly; 2, S McCall’s Scarlet O’hara; 3, C Scrimgeour’s Ardencroft Hollyoaks. do 3-y-o 1, Eccles & Sandison’s Bankswood Scandel; 2, P Gilfillan’s Deanhills Keepsake; 3, B Smith’s Fenwick Heaven Sent. do 4 & over under 148 1, R Rennock’s Kingvean Gyspy Star; 2, S Palmer’s Palmfields Nightingale; 3, C McCormick’s Strinesdale Rhapsody. do over 148 1, J Turner’s Roseily’s Touch of Class; 2, S Gregson’s Stanley Grange Latino; 3, S Jones’s Classique Triumph. ridden partbred (J Van Praagh) under 148 1 & ch, J Taylor’s Cottrell Fanfare; 2, N Spensley’s Bourningwood Classic Scholar; 3, E Sayer’s Ballyloughan Brigadoon. do over 148 1& res, J Wyslych’s Forrest Gump; 2, E Weir’s Chesapeke Ruling Passion; 3, A Embleton’s Longriver Eternity. Hacks (M Appell) y’ling 153 1& res, A Millington’s Barrdene Night Fever; 2, S Palmer’s Palmfields Starlight; 3, W Taylor’s Stambrook Sensation.do 2/3-y-o 1 & ch, M Janson’s Whalton High Point; 2, J Thomas’s Golden Gunner; 3, D Clarke’s Derwent Shadow Play. do 4 & over 1, Y William’s Ma Cherie; 2, C Waring’s Affinity; 3, S Gregson’s Stanley Grange Latino. HP (W Farrell) broodmare 158cms 1, M Bassitt’s Tamarind Fancy; 2, A Fradley’s Meadowlands Galway Bay. foal 1,A Fradley’s Williams dream Boy; 2, M Bassitt’s Baxton Howe Jazz. y’ling 133cms 1, A Chalcraft’s Sparnbrook little Gem. do 2/3-y-o 1, M Chadwick’s Hethel Peter Pan; 2, A O’Halloran’s Forestmoor Fair Lady; 3, S Cranston’s Dykebeck Wild Hazlenut. y’ling 153cms 1, M Carswell’s Paddocklowe Divine. do 2/3-y-o 1& ch, D Herron’s Castanya Moonlight; 2& res, Bankswood Scandal; 3, Golden Gunner. do 4 & over 1, S Veale’s Deden Peter Pan; 2, S Board-Jones’s Thamesbourne Heulwen; 3, A Bast’s Moscombe Little Madam. do over 153 1,A Hulme’s Autumn Rose II; 2, K Haley’s MoonShadow; 3, K Berwick’s Yealand Moonshadow. Part bred Welsh (A Wheatcroft) y’ling 1, Moorhall Top Cat; 2, F Dunster’s Kittens Pollyanna; 3, Whinfell Anastasia. do 2/3-y-o 1, Deanhills Tempatation; 2, Lyndrose Lady Penelope; 3, Bracon Top Cat. do 4 & over 1& ch, P Greenleaf’s Bradmore Catkin; 2 & res, Strinesdale Rhapsody; 3, Fenwick Lucy Glitters. ridden welsh partbred under 138 1& ch, C Creeney’s Sycamore Mardi Gras; 2 & res, C McBride’s Falconhurst Park Penny Royal; 3, G Morton’s Bexton Flirtation. do over 138 1, F Bowery’s Marshbrook Honeysuckle; 2, Haigh End Tittle Tattle; 3, A Donn’s Merris Astro. Commanchee ridden coloured (M Chadwick, W King) under 153 1 & ch, V Jenkin’s Nijinski Derma; 2& res, Z Wolley’s My Little Nutmeg; 3, M Hamilton Tara O’hara. do over 153 1, J Smith’s Lord of the River; 2,Duke II; 3, C Holley’s Attitude. do native 1, L Harris’s Beswick Bertie; 2, K McNeils’s Rock TJ; 3, L Wood’s Helawi Dazzler. do in hand (L Lodge) y’ling 1& res, F Murray’s Hotspurs Dazzler; 2, M Surman’s Ryehall Bohemian. do open 1,Kavanaghs American Beauty; 2, J Alsop’s Chorleys Anastasia; 3, L Hutching’s Butterby Kracker. do under 153 1,L Hutching’s Butterby Express; 2& res, S Lyndsell’s Come What May; 3, M Pickford’s Star of Michalene. do over 153 1, Glanhayl Stud’s Campden Kate; 2,C Gale’s Obie Kanobie; 3, J Smith’s Lord of the River. coloured horse/pony in hand 4 & over (K Holder-Vale) native 1, P Larkin’s Sgt Bilko; 2, V Stainer’s Stayners Warrior; 3, J Jones’s Mickey Magpie. do 1/2/3-y-o 1& ch, Lodge&Lawrence’s Wulfstan King of the Mountain; 2, Kavanaghs American Beauty; 3, J Evan’s Henrys Over the Moon. do ridden 138 1,S Lake’s Orinoco Flow; 2, B Liddle’s Mini Tidkin Soldier; 3, G Leaver’s Murphy VI. do 138-153 1 & res, J Smith’s Patch Adams; 2, L Harriss’s Beswick Bertie; 3, L Cox’s Gitano Sincero. do 158 1 & ch, L Waite’s Country Puzzle; 2, S Pritchard’s Pandora’s Box; 3, R Cowburn’s Country Colours. mixed M&M (S Lawson) broodmare 1, A Carr’s Cwmpennant Tywysoges; 2,E Wormald’s Tiffwyl Moonlight; 3, J Grant’s Fairmarsh Candytuft. foal 1,A Carr’s Coathamdene Tomahawk; 2, E Wormald’s Tillybo Maia; 3, R Gredley’s Hollizan Holy Smoke. 4 & over (E Rawlings) sec A/B 1& ch, J Harper’s Gwauniarll Honey; 2, S Greenwood’s Pentyrch Charm; 3, Thamesbourne Bethyn. do shet/ex/dart 1,J Grant’s Foxleat Rowneberry; 2, J Wilson’s Abbeyfield’s Leon; 3, A Bromwich’s Claylands Lady Jeanette. 1/2/3-y-o shet/dart/ex/A/B 1, T Capon’s Davdor Acclaim; 2, S Greenwood’s Glenrose Tornado; 3, A Overton-Ablitt’s Colne Tiara.