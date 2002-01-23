On the move

Help boost joint mobility in veteran horses with a new natural supplement from John Whitaker International
If your horse is feeling a bit stiff and sore, a new natural supplement called Arthri Aid could be the answer.
Arthri Aid from John Whitaker International, is formulated using glucosamine and chondroitin, which work together to aid cartilage production and help improve joint function.
Cost at around £49.99 (1litre) and £179.99 (5 litres)
For more information contact John Whitaker International (tel: 01706 340500)