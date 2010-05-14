Newark & Nottinghamshire County showing results, 8-9 May

Ridden hunter (Mrs J Banks, Mr D Machin) lwt.— 1 & ch, Mr & Mrs Atkin-Bowdler’s Sutton Place; 2 & res, J Jerram’s Azarax; 3, E Young’s Byron Lodge. mwt. — 3, L McLoughlin’s Bellfield Lady. hwt.— 1, R Bosworth’s Ozborne; 2, V Ramm’s Swaggerman. ladies (Miss D Atkinson).— 1, Azarax; 2, L Pearson’s Ryan XI; 3, L Taylor’s Spymaster. novice.— 1, E Young’s Bally Nulta; 2, J Day’s Ballard Bouncer; 3, M Holliday’s Cleaboy. sml.— 1, Mr & Mrs Atkin-Bowdler’s Unlimited; 2, V Ramm’s Templebready Fear Not; 3, N Holford’s Lacken Master. cob (Mr N Fuller) amateur owner/rider.— 1, A Bartolomy’s Benetton II; 2, L Leeman’s Janus; 3, A Graham’s Lollys Pride. open lwt.— 1, Benetton II; 2, H Hume’s Tom Crean Of The Antarctic; 3, K Riddle’s Skylark. hwt.— 1 & ch, K Chapman’s Hercules IV; 2, Lady Tyrell’s The Entertainer; 3, Janus. maxi.— 1 & res, C Davies’ Strictly Cob Dancing. riding horse (Mr P Cook) sml.— 1 & ch, J Day’s Party Time; 2, R Bosworth’s Trudi Thornton; 3, G Cartmale’s Memories II. lge.— 1 & res, V Ramm’s Sirius II; 2, C Blaskey’s I’m Blue Chip Too; 3, A Spilman’s Kesrah Royal Oliver. hunter breeding (Mr N Swallow) y’ling.— 1, J Lovely’s Faye Thornton; 2, A Drabble’s Lowmoor Arctic Venture; 3, Dodsworth & Grubb’s Lambwath Wordsworth. 2-y-o geld.— 1, res y’stk & res sup hunter, Jarrett & Evans’ Eastern Index; 2, A Bassett’s Mr Unique; 3, M Nicholson’s Stanhopes Mr Macoy. filly.— 1, R Parker’s Pealability; 2, V Huntington’s Tanni Bay; 3, A O’Brien’s Little Genie. 3-y-o geld.— 1, y’stk & sup hunter, J Cochrane’s Firebrand; 2, V Smith’s Timpany King; 3, M Carter’s Georgetown III. filly.— 1, K Barley’s Southlands; 2, R Parker’s Romantic Proposal; 3, S Owens’ Rough Justice IX. b’mare.— 1, V Scouller’s Madame Bea; 2, A Staley’s Precious China; 3, J Martlew’s Sandgrounder Bantiara Potcheen. foal.— 1, A Staley; 2, A Bassett; 3, K Middleton’s Briardale Elegance. Arab (Mrs B Cary) pure-bred y’ling.— 1, C Sheerstone’s Jameel Ibn Jullyus; 2, N & J Armstrong’s PA Hasniyah; 3, K Coombs’ Miquest Shiar. mare.— 1 & ch, N & J Armstrong’s NPA Habeeba; 2, F & P Grant’s Elizabeth Bey; 3, A Redding’s Silver Seka. stallion/geld.— 1 & res, J & N Armstrong’s NPA Hazan; 2, A Wallace’s Northash Alabar. Anglo/part-bred y’ling.— 1 & res, Davis & Newbold’s Doylan Yves St Laurent; 2 & 3, S Haworth’s Carrhouse Button Moon & Carrhouse Baby Spice. 2-y-o.— 1 & ch, L Bishop-Milnes’ Wayfaring Song Of Summer; 2, J Grace’s Renelles Royal Command. mare.— 1, B Smith’s Fenwick Heaven Scent; 2, G Neve’s Styalways Fantasia. stallion/geld.— 1, L Johnson’s Trellech Chantilly Lord; 2, J Grace’s Litton Reflection; 3, S Jones’ Classique Triumph. ridden Arab (Mr R Dear) pure-bred.— 1 & ch & 2 & res, F & P Grant’s Cimbuya & CZA Karis Ibn Azal; 3, H Shannon’s Kartier. part-bred exc 148cm.— 1, S Lindsey’s Tout A L Heure; 2, A Spilman’s Kesrah Royal Oliver. 148cm.— 1, C Cutmore’s Roseview Limited Edition; 2, D Crookes’ Tomfoolery. CHAPS in-hand (Mrs E Payne, Mr M Sharpley) native y’stk.— 1, J Thompson’s Cerrighedd Emilie Rose. non-native.— 1, M & T Carswell’s Bairdmoor Tinka. cob/trad pony.— 1 & ch, K McNeil’s Rock TJ; 2, E Cutler’s Twilight Rain; 3, M Fairburn’s Maggies Pride. non-native.— 1 & res, Doylan Yves St Laurent; 2, C Taylor’s Taking The Biscuit; 3, Z Aspinall’s Bassano Big Country. horse.— 1, J Hunton’s Sansiba E; 2, A Finney’s Lathkill Showman; 3, R Collins’ Brightmoor Beau Kracka. ridden coloured (Mrs E Payne, Mr M Sharpley) native/cob/trad pony.— 1 & res, Rock TJ; 2, L Wolenden’s Addien Marie; 3, S Samuels’ The Irishman. non-native.— 1 & ch, S Wythe’s The Panda; 2, G Wilkes’ Penbretti Diamond Dancer; 3, J Hunton’s Aquilas Norose Dancer. horse.— 1, H Llanwarne’s Mores Magic; 2, R Roden’s Sundance II; 3, D Littleton’s Horace III. non-native.— 1, H McCloy’s Count Cock Robin; 2, J Hunton’s Viva La Diva; 3, Z Little’s Aughabeg Prince. BSPA coloured (Mr M Sharpley, Mrs E Payne) plaited pony.— 1, E Carpenter’s Chiddock Skylight; 2, J Wormall’s The Crusader; 2, G Wilkes’ Penbretti Diamond Dancer. trad/native.— 1 & ch, S Reynolds’ Monlarne Lane Romeo; 2, J Wormall’s Longdon Black Jack; 3, L Wolfenden’s Addien Marie. plaited horse.— 1 & res, E Young’s Ryde House Merryman; 2, J Plotnek’s Castle Lord; 3, Viva La Diva. trad/native.— 1, Benetton II; 2, Mores Magic; 3, R Roden’s Sundance II. working hunter (Mrs S Rawding, Mr M Davies) novice.— 1, L Henson’s Bureaucrat; 2, P Cooper’s Bolero Greenfield; 3, L Cope’s Loughnatousa Dakota. rest.— 1 & res, K Stanworth’s Market Mark; 2, R Morris’ Bankwood Boy; 3, D Godber’s Amber Orlando. open.— 1 & ch, J Jerram’s Mr Wrinkles; 2, K Johnston’s Impy; 3, Market Mark. ridden Irish Draught (Mrs S Roche) pure-bred.— 1 & ch, S Hill’s Castlerock; 2, C Kwek’s Jack Daniels IX; 3, B Chapman’s Blackmoor Mac Rua. sport horse.— 1 & res, D Godber’s Rockerfeller; 2, K Barley’s Bramley Rowena; 3, J Needham’s Fahavane Arctic Boy. Shetland (Mr I Bailey) y’ling.— 1, D Verity’s Manimou Lillibet; 2, R Cook’s Slades Easter Tide; 3, C Smith’s Edern Meriel. male 2-y-o & over.— 1, R Brighton’s Westpark Chieftan; 2, N & M Ardern’s Abbotsbury Zak; 3, L Hutchings’ Butterby Kracker. 2-y-o filly.— 1, L Hutchings’ Butterby Bucksfizz; 2, J Stevenson’s Hose Verity; 3, N & M Ardern’s Claylands Kirsty. 3-y-o.— 1, Mr & Mrs Gregory’s Brewards Pixie; 2, R Cook’s Dryfesdale Damson; 3, J Smith’s Champlers Mimosa. mare.— 1, R Cook’s Abbotsbury Yasmin; 2, J Stevenson’s Hose Edda; 3, G Needham’s Dryknowl Verity Plum. Welsh sec A (Mrs C Rankin) mare/geld.— 1, A Higgins’ Dryfe Sibrwdy Gwynt; 2, J Shaw’s Legerview Shooting Star; 3, S Groom’s Ringstead Yoko. stallion.— 1 & y’stk ch, C Johnston’s Sunwillow King Lake; 2, L Hampson’s Blackhill Humming Top; 3, E Waller’s Sunwillow Galong. y’ling colt.— 1 & res, S Kewswani’s Amilas Trumpton; 2, S Greenwood’s Dargale Viceroy; 3, P Gibbons’ Tyfel Zora. do filly/geld.— 1, ch y’stk & res, Mr & Mrs Abel’s Manorlea Maisey May; 2, D Unsworth’s Fosterhouses Sofia. 2/3-y-o colt.— 1, S Greenwood’s Pentrefelin Playboy; 2, S Anderson’s Thistledown Porche; 3, P Neal’s Salbrook Rockafella. filly/geld.— 1, J Russell’s Gartconnel Class Act; 2, D Elliott’s Old Vicarage Sheer Indulgence; 3, S Day’s Blethyn Star Flower. sec B (Mr D Jones) mare/geld.— 1 & res, J Blackburn’s Westaire Saffron Lace; 2, R Wright-Smith’s Hilin Serena; 3, S Noble’s Brynoffa Jamila. stallion.— 1, K Walker’s Brynoffa Jazz; 2, Mr & Mrs Kersey’s Eyarth Hansel. y’ling colt.— 1, N Beaumont’s Dawthorne Diplomat; 2, K Wainwright’s Skellorn Santiagi. filly/geld.— 1,G Hensby’s Laithehill Concerto; 2, J Williams’ Glebedale Channel; 3, J Baigent’s Mompesson Lets Party. colt.— 1 & res y’stk, K Wainwright’s Skellorn Bronze Soldier; 2, P Dought’s Rhoson Mandolin; 3, T Mulcahy’s Meadowlands Rising Sun. filly/geld.— 1, y’stk ch & ch, Mr & Mrs Bigley’s Llanarth Delilah; 2, J Blackburn’s Westaire Savannah; 3, P Doughty’s Rhoson Doli. sec C (Mr G Thomas) y’ling.— 1,L Hampson’s Kirkhamgate Rendition; 2, T Hall’s Ballagh The Buck; 3, J Kirkland’s Tyrllawn Isabelle. filly/mare/geld.— 1 & res, S Anderson’s Rhydeilian Ioneira; 2, H Parr’s Griffindor Ms Dynamite; 3, Mr & Mrs Mills’ Aberath Gwenllian. colt/stallion.— 1 & ch, J Watson’s Pantyfid Flash Jack. sec D (Mr G Thomas) y’ling.— 1 & res, A Ellis-Owens’ Kylebeck Churchill; 2, S Richter’s Wexland Hudholes. filly/mare/geld.— 1, G Schofield’s Hollytree Daisy; 2, L Collett’s Lidgett Charm; 3, J Stamp’s Belchford Ffansi. colt/stallion.— 1 & ch, Mr & Mrs Bigley’s Llanarth Prince Of Wales. M&M in-hand (Mr D Blair) y’ling lge.— 1, C Carnegie’s Murthwaite Alfie; 2, Mr & Mrs Pitcher’s Tower Drummer Boy; 3, L & J Drake’s Ballghulish Fraser Of Castle Green. sml.— 1, J Crane’s Coppinshall Chaos; 2, A & J Brown’s Kingshaugh Ophelia. 2/3-y-o.— 1 & res, K Baxter’s Marleydenes Nashaal; 2, A Payne’s Suisaidh Dhubh Of Castle Green; 3, C Carnegie’s Murthwaite Need 2 Roam. sml.— 1, Mr & Mrs Tyler’s Springwater Nijinsky; 2, L Graham’s Hawkwell Robert Redford; 3, C Hollands’ Pumphill Mr Theodore. 4-y-o & over lge.— 1, Mr & Mrs Pitcher’s Tower Minstrel; 2, P Teasdale’s Blackthorne Patience; 3, R Dawson’s Hackamore Golden Pearl. sml.— 1, S Beardsley’s Cosmic Juno; 2, C Harrisn’s Anchor Venidium; 3, C Taylor’s Topthorn Twiglet. male.— 1 & ch, K Wainwright’s Skellorn Harrison; 2, A Toseland’s Twywell Samuel Pepys; 3, J Crane’s Rackwood Robin. RP breeding (Mrs C Alder) y’ling 128cm.— 1, M Coombes’ Goresmead Chopard; 2, R & A Shirley-Sykes’ Serene Royal Dancer. 138cm.— 1, P Sowerby’s Millwood Royal Hussar; 2, Haworth’s Carrhouse Button Moon; 3, Walker & Fisher’s Bardwell Regal Promise. 148cm.— 1, S Grimshaw’s Moluccas Tarragon Tiger; 2, J Grace’s Renelles Royal Marine. 2/3-y-o 128cm.— 1, Ashenden & Lindley’s Becca Orlando; 2, Mr & Mrs Houghtons Telynau Just Perfect; 3, J Hall’s Rowanberry Spring Bride. 138cm.— 1, L Bishop-Milnes’ Wayfaring Song Of Summer; 2, Walker & Fisher’s Saltre Sea Breeze. 148cm.— 1 & res y’stk, M Russell’s Stanley Grange Ballymena; 2, H Cornes’ Anstar La Crème. stallion/colt.— 1, ch y’stk & ch, Mr & Mrs Rennocks’ Rendene Lucky Charm; 2, V Sheehan’s Leacon High Cockalorum; 3, K Phillips’ Rotherwood Spring Storm. mare.— 1, ch mare & res, B Smith’s Fenwick Bloomsbury; 2, J Laffey’s Deanhills Squirrel Nutkin. foal.— 1, L Fry-Lockier’s Kenbourne Brave Hart; 2, B Smith. sport horse in-hand (Mr D Walters) y’ling.— 1, M & T Carswell’s Bairdmoor Tink; 2, S Flintham’s Daisy Flint; 3, Dodsworth & Grubb’s Lambwath Wordsworth. 2-y-o.— 1 & ch, Eastern Index; 2 & res, W Moran’s Look Twice; 3, A Bassett’s Mr Unique. 3-y-o.— 1, J Atack’s Ring O Fire; 2, Southlands; 3, M Hennessy’s War Woolf. side-saddle (Mrs V Hood) concours d’elegance.— 1, F Maylock’s Master Bounce Esq; 2, L Lound’s Montgomery Parker; 3, L Brooksby’s Silver Mercedes. jnr equitation.— 1 & res, D Webster’s Brundish Nicely Dun; 2, P Roberts’ Aran Breeze. adult.— 1 & ch, J Torrance’s Benny; 2, Master Bounce Esq; 3, C Dawson’s Fair & Square. classical ladies.— 1, Silver Mercedes; 2, K Milbourne’s Broadhill Otago; 3, J Tomlinson’s Ted. mini SP (Mrs G Chapman) LR.— 1 & ch, H Barton’s Chaseford Accolade; 2 & res, P Townsley’s Cosford Veronica; 3, R Hulbert’s Senateview Angelica. FR.— 1, J Towle’s Ellidean Debutante; 2, D Thomas’ Fossway Constance; 3, R Hulbert’s Heatherton Posy. SP (Mrs S Fluck) 128cm.— 1, K Gillot’s Cortworth Mr Bojangles; 2, P Francis’ Highbent Tiffany. 138cm.— 1 & res, Mr & Mrs Pitcher’s Moluccas Moonlight Mace; 2, M Chadwick’s Mount Pleasant Quicksilver; 3, A Swindells’ Westhill Blue Moon. 148cm.— 1 & ch, C Cutmore’s Roseview Limited Edition; 2, D Thomas’ Tonkenfig Tom Thumb; 3, H Hume’s Smalland Dreamful. SHP (Mrs G Chapman) 122cm.— 1, K Gillot’s Annandale Darcy; 2, K Gordon-Burgess’ Gryngallt Primrose; 3, J Bridgen’s Rhydspence Renown. 133cm.— 1, V Smart’s Wedderue Marengo; 2, S Heap’s Caraway Kingcup. 143cm.— 1 & ch, Smith & Thomas’ Clemenstone Charley; 2, J Rosebury’s Wychenlea Act Of Honour; 3, J Broadley’s Gorfenletch Camolot. 153cm.— 1, B Walder’s Racheals Lad. ridden M&M (Mrs G Cockbain, Mrs P Balch) LR.— 1 & res, J O’Shea’s Thistledown Jessie James; 2, K Taylor’s Thistledown Lord Of The Rings; 3, H Barton’s Eastways After Hours. FR.— 1, J Bridgen’s Rhydspence Renown; 2, A Dennett’s Castlemead Yasmin. P(UK) int.— 1 & ch, A Simcox’s Watling Welsh Magic; 2, J Hewitt’s Holling Shane; 3, S Wheyway’s Peasedown Mr Muddle. lge.— 1, Holling Shane; 2, S Kerry’s Ashdene Double Trouble; 3, N Binch’s Llanfyllin Buster. sml.— 1, A O’Brien’s Meglan Popstar; 2, J Oliver’s Laithehill Riverdance. sml rider any age.— 1, K Goulding’s Gunthwaite Harbour Mist. lge.— 1, G Evans’ Kilmannan Black Cloud; 2, J Blake’s The Banjo; 3, L Beaumont’s Darrenvale Tybalt. WHP (Mr A Bayley-Machin, Mrs P Pattinson) CS.— 1, H Coy’s Master Rascal; 2, M Fairey’s Mr Chips II; 3, Bullock & Jones’ Lemington Fino. NS.— 1, A Fraser’s Vanilla Sky; 2, J Woodland’s Nantywern Joey; 3, H Coy’s Thistledown Royal Cadet. 133cm.— 1 & ch, Vanilla Sky; 2, K Mobley’s Willoway Pot Of Gold. 143cm.— 1 & res, Bullock & Jones’ Bobbys Bet; 2, C Gregory’s Turn Back Time. 153cm.— 1, Racheals Lad. Tattersalls RoR TB (Mrs S White, Mr W Burnell).— 1, P Morley’s Snugfit; 2, R Pearce’s Troppi Guai; 3, V Smart’s Chivola. TARRA in-hand.— 1, S Watson’s Willie Carson; 2, K Knowles’s Killygarvan Boy; 3, C Bunting’s Carr Dyke Lad. ridden.— 1 & ch, Troppi Guai; 2 & res, L Legg’s Lanky; 3, N Fawcett’s Red Sea Raven. veteran (Mrs G Bayley-Machin, Mr J Bourne) in-hand pre-vet 15-19-y-o.— 1, J Crane’s Rackwood Robin; 2, S Jones’s Classique Triumph; 3, B Seed’s Seriously Chunky. 20-24-y-o.— 1, Walker & Fisher’s Ovington Young Pretender; 2, P Harnett’s Roseneath; 3, R Howson’s Benjamins Pride. over 25-y-o.— 1, K Keeton’s Whixall Samuel Whiskers; 2, M Greaves’ Delany; 3, K Mathews’ Millstone Bye-Law. ridden 15-19-y-o.— 1 & ch, S Bell’s Maybe IV; 2, J Hopkins’ My Laurel; 3, G Neve’s Comberton Cadet. 20-24-y-o.— 1, V Smith’s Huntides Autumn Breeze; 2, M Fairey’s Mr Chips II; 3, D Parker’s Rustic Dancer. 25-y-o & over.— 1, S Bell’s Sultan; 2, Millstone Bye-Law. Cuddy supreme in-hand.— Fenwick Bloomsbury; res, Rendene Lucky Charm.