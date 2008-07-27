MOUNT BALLAN MANOR Monmouthshire, 9 July
Prelim 7WQ (Mrs Humphreys) rest.— 1, Mr Kasbee (K Davies) 66.5. nov 25 (Mrs Humphreys).—1, Zidjiana (L Pittam) 66. rest.— 1, Regal Angel (A Lane) 68; 2, Mr Kasbee 67.2; 3, Highpool Captina Hardy (J Rogers) 65.2. nov 27WQ (Mrs Cooper).—1, WG Don Wimero (H Watson-Greaves) 72.5; 2, Zidjiana 70.71. rest.— 1, Kangaroo II (L Blackburn) 71.79; 2, Regal Angel 65; 3, Mr Kasbee 62.86. elem 42WQ (Mrs Cooper).—1, WG Don Wimero 71.56; 2, Jukebox Jury (H Charlesworth) 67.19. rest.— 1, Kangaroo II 69.69; 2, Darley’s Las Vagas (S Armistead) 65.63; 3, Zidjiana 64.69. med 64 (Mrs Clinch).—1, Liberace (V Pengilly) 61.14. rest.— 1, Ffoslas Cardigan Bay (R Buckman) 55.14. med 75Q (Mrs Clinch).—1, Liberace 66.22, 2, Jukebox Jury 61.08. rest.— 1, Ffoslas Cardigan Bay (R Buckman) 56.49. adv med 98 (Mrs Clinch) rest.— 1, Highpoint (A Laughton) 67.63.
Mount Ballan Manor affiliated dressage results, 9 July
MOUNT BALLAN MANOR Monmouthshire, 9 July