Kelsall Hill eventing results, 24-25 September 2011

BE 90 (sec A).– 1, Brookhouse Bumble Bee (R Carruthers) 20.5,0,0=20.5; 2, Master Coevers (S Penny) 25.5,0,0=25.5; 3, Mahony (J Lowe) 26.5,0,0=26.5. (sec B).– 1, Plasdavrene Leonn (T Hughes-Jones) 30,0,0=30; 2, Kilbriens King (S Marathe) 26.5,4,0=30.5; 3, Lotta Tottie (H Hughes) 26.5,4,0=30.5. (sec C).– 1, Bazaars Fizgig (L Poole) 23.5,0,0=23.5; 2, PSH Mirage (C Jones) 29,0,0=29; 3, Van Rosette (S Shepherd) 26,4,0=30. (sec D).– 1, Little Chamonix (C Wroe) 30.5,0,0=30.5; 2, Butterlands Bazaar (E Dale) 30.5,0,0=30.5; 3, Bad Boy Al (E Denney) 31,0,0=31. (sec E).– 1, Westlowe Warrior (M Hinckley) 33.5,0,0=33.5; 2, Springhills Charisma Bay (A Wright) 34,0,0=34; 3, Templebrook Boy (B Butler) 34.5,0,0=34.5. (sec F).– 1, Prince III (J Mantel) 34,0,0=34; 2, Paddington Express (T Tulloch) 35,0,0=35; 3, Noble Springtime (P Woodbine) 35,0,0=35. BE100 (sec H).– 1, Bliss III (H Bate) 28,0,0=28; 2, Zaprice (K Pytches) 29,0,0=29; 3, Forest IV (J Bartlett) 31,0,0=31. (sec I).– 1, Miss Pimms II (H Bate) 23.5,0,0=23.5; 2, Wodka Lime (B Sutcliffe) 26,0,0=26; 3, Statham Shalako (S Buck) 26.5,0,0=26.5. (sec P).– 1, Greenforte Othello (J Brakewell) 23.5,0,0=23.5; 2, Portphilip CE (S Wynne Morris) 24.5,0,0=24.5; 3, Silver Cloud III (V Ardern) 25,4,0=29. (sec Q).– 1, Fernhill Luxury (D Seabra) 25,0,0=25; 2, Logic (J Brakewell) 26,0,0=26; 3, Shadow Boxer (B Hobday) 28.5,0,0=28.5. BE100NS (sec G).– 1, Sir Sam (G Clarke) 32,0,0=32; 2, Grey Squirrel (E Duncombe) 36,4,2.8=42.8; 3, The Belton Boy (K Robinson) 39,4,0=43. BE100RF (sec N).– 1, Kinsale Kalouchie (L Tait-Harris) 23.5,0,0=23.5; 2, Netherfields Concur (C Hooker Myles) 26.5,0,0=26.5; 3, Onnie (SJ Foxall) 29.5,0,0=29.5. BE100open (sec O).– 1, Stanly (S Beaty) 26.5,0,0=26.5; 2, Best Kept Secret (V Cliffe) 32.5,0,0=32.5; 3, Boaz (B Hartley) 34.5,0,0=34.5. nov (sec J).– 1, Watermill Vision (S Wynne Morris) 30.5,0,0=30.5; 2, Grandslam (J Marsden) 31.5,0,0=31.5; 3, Completely Crosbie (V Gilby) 33,0,0=33. (sec K).– 1, Viverman (P Sims) 32,0,0=32; 2, Libra Grande (A Harrison) 32,0,1.2=33.2; 3, Kimberlys Crusador (A Downes) 33.5,0,0=33.5. (sec L).– 1, Donnermere (P Powell) 29.5,0,0.8=30.30; 2, Carolus II (P Sims) 30.5,0,0=30.5; 3, Mister Keep It Simple (R Long) 33.5,0,0=33.5. ONu18 (sec M).– 1, Gingerbread House (L Wilding-Steele) 24,0,0.4=24.4; 2, Horace The Houligan (S Ecroyd) 26.5,0,2.8=29.3; 3, Lottek (P Kenyon) 32,0,3.2=35.2.