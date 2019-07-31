Nominate an individual for the Absorbine Inspiration of the Year award

The Absorbine Inspiration of the Year award never fails to produce some of the most heart-warming stories of achievement and cases of triumph over adversity among our annual awards. This award is here to honour those individuals in the horse world who have inspired others to great deeds through their life, work or achievements.

“Absorbine, the renowned producer of grooming and horse care products around the world, is delighted to sponsor the Inspiration of the Year Award 2019,” said a spokesman. “This award is wholly in keeping with our company ethos, which revolves around our passion for the horse. There is nothing more inspiring than being around these glorious animals, riding a beautifully turned out horse and putting in your best performance, whether that is in the show ring, on a hack or simply on the yard. “Horses and ponies can inspire us to do good things, and we look forward to honouring the winner of this award who has in turn inspired others to great deeds through their life, work or achievements.”

Previous winners of this award include:

2018: Daisy Sadler , 73, she travelled nearly 1,000 miles from Banbury via Edinburgh to The Kelpies and back in a traditional horse-drawn wagon pulled by two Brabants (Belgian Drafts) Olive and Arthur, and accompanied by Tad the dog. She raised more than £21,000 for the Imogen Whitby Fund as part of The Brain Tumour Charity.

, 73, she travelled nearly 1,000 miles from Banbury via Edinburgh to The Kelpies and back in a traditional horse-drawn wagon pulled by two Brabants (Belgian Drafts) Olive and Arthur, and accompanied by Tad the dog. She raised more than £21,000 for the Imogen Whitby Fund as part of The Brain Tumour Charity. 2017: Julie Payne , the former advanced event rider who was told by her doctor five years earlier that within two years she would be able to neither walk nor speak. In August 2017 she claimed two individual golds at the para dressage European Championships, as well as being on the gold medal-winning team.

, the former advanced event rider who was told by her doctor five years earlier that within two years she would be able to neither walk nor speak. In August 2017 she claimed two individual golds at the para dressage European Championships, as well as being on the gold medal-winning team. 2016: the late Hannah Francis, who died from bone cancer in August 2016, but whose charity Willberry Wonder Pony has raised thousands for cancer research and granting horsey wishes to those with serious illnesses.

So who do you think deserves to be added to this illustrious list in 2019? Nominations are open until 11.59pm on 11 September and can be made via the link below, or using the coupon printed in Horse & Hound magazine, on sale 1 August. Terms and conditions apply.

Place your nomination here >>