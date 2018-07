Correct

Gary Parsonage reclaimed the title he first won nine years ago when he piloted Peter Street to victory in the Ford Ranger Eventing Grand Prix.

Drawn sixth to go out of a field of 23, Gary had his foot flat to the board from start to finish around Hickstead’s revamped 27-fence course and the pair stopped the clock in a time of 205.20sec, having jumped an immaculate clear.

Q3: Who jumped the only double clear in the Samsung Super League competition at the Royal International Horse Show?