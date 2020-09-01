Horserail Moment of the Decade (2011-2020)

This award is to celebrate a moment that took place in the equestrian world during the past 10 years that captured your imagination and will go down in history, and be referred to time and time again in the future

Previous winners of this award when it was looking back at the past 12 months, rather than the decade, include:

2019: Pippa Funnell ’s Burghley victory — there could have been no more popular winner than Pippa, 16 years after her only previous Burghley win

's Burghley victory — there could have been no more popular winner than Pippa, 16 years after her only previous Burghley win 2018: Jonelle and Tim Price, do the double by winning Badminton and Burghley in the same year

2017: Jonty Evans' securing his Rio ride Cooley Rorkes Drift thanks to a successful crowdfunding campaign

2016: Ben Hobday riding triumphantly through the finish at the Mitsubishi Motors Badminton Horse Trials after recovering from cancer, complete with Willberry Wonder Pony on his back

Nominations for this award of the decade will open on Thursday 3 September, with nomination terms and conditions available to read now.

About the Horse & Hound Awards 2020

The H&H Awards, in partnership with NAF, are back – this year’s ceremony will be virtual, an exciting multi-media online bonanza. This innovation means equestrian fans around the world can be part of the celebration. We look forward to sharing the evening with you all.

This year’s awards will celebrate the heroes of the past decade (2011–2020) in elite equestrian sport, while honouring the unsung stars who have helped our industry, our horses and our spirits during this unusual year.

As previously, the H&H Award winners will be nominated and voted for by you. Anyone is welcome to nominate the person, group or horse they feel deserves recognition from Thursday 3 September.

Following the close of nominations at 5pm on 4 October, the H&H judging panel will decide on a shortlist of contenders. The panel will be influenced by the number of nominations and strength of the story of the nominee’s dedication and achievement.

On 29 October, we will announce the shortlisted candidates in the magazine and online, sharing their stories and inviting you to vote for your winners online, with voting closing on 5 November.

The winners will be revealed in our sparkling online virtual ceremony on 2 December, with guests joining us from around the world.