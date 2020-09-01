SEIB Horse of the Decade (2011-2020)

This award is to celebrate the equine heroes of the past decade (2011–2020), the horses who have been at the top of their game and a pure joy to watch

Previous winners of this award include:

2019: Vanir Kamira , “ a pain in the arse 352 days a year” this true five-star horse “comes into her own at Badminton and Burghley”, ridden by Piggy French

2018: Arctic Soul, the former racehorse turned elite eventer, ridden by Gemma Tattersalls

2017: Nip Tuck, Carl Hester's outstanding equine partner

2016: Valegro, the elite dressage star and world record breaker, ridden by Charlotte Dujardin

Nominations for this award will open on Thursday 3 September with nomination terms and conditions available to read now.

About the Horse & Hound Awards 2020

The H&H Awards, in partnership with NAF, are back – this year’s ceremony will be virtual, an exciting multi-media online bonanza. This innovation means equestrian fans around the world can be part of the celebration. We look forward to sharing the evening with you all.

This year’s awards will celebrate the heroes of the past decade (2011–2020) in elite equestrian sport, while honouring the unsung stars who have helped our industry, our horses and our spirits during this unusual year.

As previously, the H&H Award winners will be nominated and voted for by you. Anyone is welcome to nominate the person, group or horse they feel deserves recognition from Thursday 3 September.

Following the close of nominations at 5pm on 4 October, the H&H judging panel will decide on a shortlist of contenders. The panel will be influenced by the number of nominations and strength of the story of the nominee’s dedication and achievement.

On 29 October, we will announce the shortlisted candidates in the magazine and online, sharing their stories and inviting you to vote for your winners online, with voting closing on 5 November.

The winners will be revealed in our sparkling online virtual ceremony on 2 December, with guests joining us from around the world.