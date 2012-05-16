Dumfries dressage results, 5 May 2012

Prelim 1 (M Hope).– 1, Meikle Radley (C Whitaker) 63.83; 2, LA Sound (N McLachlan) 63.16. prelim 14Q.– 1, LA Sound 68.33; 2, Meikle Radley 67.08, 3, Pebbly Sher Khan (Z Clingan) 65.83. nov 27 rest.– 1, Touch O’ Blue (M MacRae) 68.57; 2, Uffo (A Duff) 67.14; 3, ILPH Lisa (E Bradley) 67.14. nov 34Q (P Beattie).– 1, Abbeyway Yasmin (S Morton) 64.17. rest.– 1eq, Uffo & ILPH Lisa 63.75; 3, Esquire II (N Scott) 62.92. elem 53Q.– 1, Jambo Sarna (J Milligan) 62.94. rest.– 1, Easter Surprise (E Peaston) 64.12; 2, Silenco Triple C (H MacGregor) 61.76. med 73Q.– 1, Mr Beaujangles (F Busby) 65.29. rest.– 1, Jambo Sarna 62.35; 2, Easter Surprise 57.06. adv med 98Q.– 1, Mr Beaujangles 59.21. prelim fsm (M Hope).– 1, Berke Van Het Rivale (G Wells) 66.67; 2, Ludovic IV (D Forbes) 66.11; 3, Spartacus (M Barr) 63.33. nov fsm Q (P Beattie).– 1, Duncrahill High Hope (K Young) 75; 2, Pico (K Morton) 71.67; 3, Abbeyway Yasmin 68.61. rest.– 1, Esquire II 68.89; 2, LA Sound 68.38; 3, Berke Van Het Rivale 64.44. elem fsm Q (S Morton).– 1, Duncrahill High Hope 69.42. rest.– 1, Silenco Triple C 65.