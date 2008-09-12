Doncaster HOYS show jumping results, 17 August

DONCASTER HOYS Northern Racing College, 17 August

1.15m.— 1, Glenfields Quest (K Bennion); 2, Aughton Kerry Gold (C Vaughan); 3, Casino V (C Phillipps). Horse & Hound Foxhunter/grade C.— 1, Carmina Burana (S Wright); 2, Belle Amie (V Phillipps); 3, Casino V. 1.25m.— 1, Man Of Means (D Clarkson); 2, Lead The Way (C Phillipps); 3, JP Liberty (T Simpson). B&C h’cap.— 1, Conquistador (M Boddy); 2, Cornelious 27 (E Saywell); 3, Boleiro N (V Phillipps). 1.30m.— 1, Cornelious 27; 2, Lead The Way. Derby House British novice.— 1, Wanda IV (G Hirst); 2, Aughton Madden Gold (C Vaughan); 3, Warsteiner (S Roe). Equissage discovery.— 1, Miss Penny Lane (A Gleave); 2, Cassanova S (A Bell); 3, Saskia III (S Hird). 1.05m.— 1, Caruso D (L Jones); 2, Amigo Van Largo (K Bishop); 3,Skegby’s Centy Point (K Bishop). Tri-Zone newcomers.— 1, Vera Eleen (M Kent); 2, Sally III (S Stevenson); 3, Amigo Van Largo. 1.10m.— 1, Torlanda (M Kent); 2,Vivaldi VIII (V Phillipps); 3, Wild Clover (S Russell).