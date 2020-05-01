Covid-19: a message for Horse & Hound magazine subscribers

We wanted to take this opportunity to reassure you that everyone at Horse & Hound is working hard to ensure you continue to receive your weekly magazine as normal. Should any changes occur we will be in touch via email. You can assist us with this by visiting www.mymagazine.co.uk to make sure we have your current email address for this purpose.

Free digital access

Unfortunately some regions of the UK, and beyond, have seen disruptions to postal deliveries. If this is case in your location, we would like to apologise and offer you free digital access to the magazine so you can read it promptly each Thursday. Please log in to your www.mymagazine.co.uk account to find your unique access code and instructions on how to view or download.

Customer service update





Unfortunately, our telephone customer service centres have had to close temporarily, in accordance with current advice, to protect the wellbeing of our staff.

We can continue to provide you with support online at www.mymagazine.co.uk, where you can renew your subscription, update your address or check the expected delivery date for your next issue.

If you have a query that you cannot resolve online, then rest assured you can still email us on help@mymagazine.co.uk, but please bear with us as response times will be slower than normal as a result of these exceptional circumstances.