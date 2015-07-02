Cottesmore puppy show: 11 June 2015

by Michael Clayton

The introduction of an Old English line into the Cottesmore’s “modern” pack was welcomed by the judges at the puppy show at their at kennels in Ashwell, Rutland, on 11 June.

Richard Tyacke MFH (Wynnstay) and Will Bryer MFH (Cattistock) selected Mocha — a daughter of Hurworth Monarch 09 — as the best bitch, and her brother Monarch as runner-up in the doghound section. Hurworth Monarch 09 was champion doghound in Peterborough’s Old English section in 2012. On the top-line he goes back to Belvoir breeding.

Cottesmore joint-master and huntsman Andrew Osborne said he was delighted with the result of using the Hurworth’s “modern Old English” sire on Cottesmore Balmy 12, “the nicest brood bitch we have”.

Balmy is a granddaughter of the Duke of Beaufort’s Galahad 05. Andrew Osborne said he expected the new outcross would “provide dividends” in the hunting field.

The judges chose Branston, a son of the Cottesmore’s Whopper 09, as best doghound, and praised kennel huntsman Robert Medcalf for the condition of the young hounds and the way they showed.

Cottesmore puppy show results

Doghounds:— 1, Branston (by Whopper 09 out of Brainwave 11) walked by Mrs Lane; 2, Monarch (Hurworth Monarch 09-Balmy 12), Mr C Peach; 3, Chaplain (Barber 12-Chutney 11), Mr Trollope Bellew.

Bitches:— 1 and champion, Mocha (sister of Monarch), Mrs M Medcalf; 2, Structure (Heythrop Stockten 10-Basic 12), Mrs Lane; 3, Bracken (sister of Branston), Mr J Horner. Best working hound last season:— Poacher 14 (by Bicester Poacher 10).