Choosing the correct tack for competition

Is a grackle noseband allowed in pure dressage? How long can my spurs be for cross-country? Am I allowed to use a Market Harborough when jumping BSJA?

Confusion about what tack is allowed in different disciplines is common, so H&H has put together a definitive list of what is allowed under the rules of various associations.

Click on the relevant link below to read a summary of the rules surrounding tack and turnout for the most popular disciplines.

Don’t miss Horse & Hound’s selection of the latest competition tack to come on to the market in our second show special of 2009 (on sale 26 February, ’09)