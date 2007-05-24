Chatsworth Estate provides one of the country’s most spectacular settings for a horse trials, the Chatsworth Nissan International Horse Trials, with the cross-country course providing two days’ great viewing as it winds around the beautiful park on the banks of the river Derwent.
