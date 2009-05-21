BSPS Cheshire Premier showing results, 3 May

BSPS mixed height restricted SP (V Eggleston).— 1, S O’Neill’s Mybella Flatina; 2, P Frankland’s Stanley grange Roulette. RIHS Pretty Polly (J Lloyd, M Brace) mx ht SP.— 1, C Wyn-Jones’s Rivenhall Height Of Fashion; 2, H Cragg’s Basford Romeo; 3, C Ormrod’s Towan Mister Pickwick. FR.— 1, J Timperley’s Cardines Kinght Star; 2, R Waterworth’s Matilda II. LR.— 1 & res Pretty Polly, C Barrett’s West Leake Quaver; 2, C Holland’s Centurian Aramis; 3, O Maltby’s Dinsdale Sweet Harmony. novice SP (V Eggleston) LR.— 1, J Blyth’s Mompesson Late Night Party; 2, H Evan’s Netherfield Divine; 3, C Holland’s Centurian Aramis. FR.— 1, T Chandler’s Pevechance Le Diegan; 2, R Waterworth’s Matilda II; 3, C Kapadia’s Musley Matador. 128cm.— 1, M Kay’s Westhill Paper Moon; 2, P Duncalf’s Smalland Spellbound; 3, A O’Niell’s Mybella Flatina. 138cm.— 1, R Booth’s Gadabout; 2, C Ashworth’s Brookwater Tomboy; 3, L Card’s Cynchoose First Edition. 148cm.— 1 & ch, P Duncalf’s Debonaire; 2 & res, I Mollard’s Roodlebats Sunny Delight; 3, C Gray’s Kiss N Tell. int SRT.— 1, C Galbraith’s Giselle Of Bryoffa; 2, L Mitchell’s Caithness Carisma; 3, L Morton’s Silent Whisper. do Pretty Polly.— 1, Silent Whisper; 2, T Goodyear’s Whinchats Priekley; 3, R Cooper’s The Gigolo. RIHS SP (L Cadman, P Pattinson) open 148cm.— 1 & ch, J Starkey’s Stanley Grange Love Story; 2, I Mollard’s Roodlebats Sunny Delight; 3, I Welby’s Daldorn Spring Whisper. 138cm.— 1 & res, G Bonham’s Millwood Grange Penelope; 2, J Jenning’s Rhos Virtuson; 3, C Ormrod’s Towan Mister Pickwick. 128cm.— 1, M Hatton’s Chaseford Aspen; 2, Rivenhall Height Of Fashion; 3, L Williams’ Brookwater Fairytale. LR.— 1 & res, A Parry’s Rotherwood Cracker Jack; 2, West Leake Quaver; 3, S Clement’s Colne Heiress. FR.— 1 & ch, M Cooper’s Cosford Chartreuse; 2, A Finen’s Fofsway Symbolene; 3, Musley Matador. RIHS ridden Anglo/part-bred Arab (N Hall) 148cm.— 1 & res, J Hodgkinson’s Kouros Maximillion; 2, Daldorn Spring Whisper; 3, Silent Whisper. exc 148cm.—1 & ch, E Cheffings’ Burfordly Valentino; 2, D Harper’s Colbeach Bright Light; 3, S Hopwood-Clark’s Joylans Harlequine. RIHS int (E Tate, E Coates) SHT.— 1, E Blundell’s Forest Gump; 2, S Linney’s Geories Xmas Party; 3, A Ahern’s VIP II. RIHS int SRT large.— 1, C Galbraith’s The Perfect Gent; 2, K Findlow’s Lady Athena; 3, K Pitt’s Lyncombe Blue Print. small.— 1, E Cross’ Faranella Valencia; 2, C Foster’s Pendle First Light; 3, K Minchin’s Pretoria. Pretty Polly (J Lloyd, M Brace) SHP 122/133cm.— 1, G Gilston’s Hindleap Sweet William; 2, A Weir’s Alacrity; 3, L Williams’ Cottrell Chaucer. exc 143cm.— 1 & Pretty Polly Ch, A Green’s Tremarl Showgirl; 2, J Hardern’s Hayseldon Coriolanus; 3, L Booney’s Ruby Tuesday VII. RIHS SHP (C Helliwell, P Hilton) 153cm.—1 & res, S Bott’s Supernatural; 2, C Foster’s Pendle First Light; 3, I Welby’s Broxwood Star. 143cm.—1, L Brewster’s Marshbrook Autumn Sun; 2, M Campbell’s Doerland Excelsis. 133cm.—1 & ch, C Horne’s Parkhill Beckham; 2, C Dent’s Rosedew Renoir; 3, A Coleman’s Whalton Whizz Kid. 122cm.—1, L Gordon-Burgess’s Gyngalt Primrose; 2, C Harvey’s Superted II; 3, H Neilson’s Meadowlands Sunkissed. LR.—1, A Parry’s Bayford Arabella; 2, O Maltby’s Greylands Little Rascal; 3, L Vincent’s Rosedale Tamoringe. BSPS nov SHP (H Williams) 122cm.—1 & res, Gryngalt Primrose; 2, S Holloway’s My Mini Legend; 3, L White’s Lymhurst Fairy Tale. 133cm.—1, D Susca’s Melview Curlew. 143cm.—1, A Carr’s Courtland JP Cantana; 2, W Johnson’s Noble Dolly Blue. 153cm.—1 & ch, C Foster’s Pendle First Light; 2, L Moss’s Jungle Jim. Pretty Polly int SHT.—1, C Rose’s Smoking Gun. restricted mx ht SHT.— 1, W Johnson’s Noble Dolly Blue. int SHT.— 1, C Rose’s Smoking Gun; 2, L Crabtree’s 21st Century Fox; 3, J Shaw’s Pebbly Hunt Ball. Heritage (M Worthington, D Hesford) FR.— 1 & res, J Duncalf’s Dykes Diplomead; 2, G Simms’s Roseisle Samantha; 3, M Cooper’s Outrigg Puccini. LR.— 1 & sup, H Simms’s Breamish Julian; 2, A Parry’s Harland Primrose; 3, C Oakes’s Waitwith Keep A Secret. BSPA RIHS (C Patrick) 153cm.— 1 & res, L Rushton’s Wisea Cetp; 2, V Prescott’s Maggie May; 3, A White’s Little Big Man IV. exc 153cm.— 1, A Collins’s Good Will; 2, J Hodgkinson’s Perfectly Puzzled; 3, L Borrell’s Arlac Nicoin. Heritage RIHS (J Worthington, D Hesford) ridden sml.— 1 & ch, Dykes Diplomead; 2, T Oakes’s Blackberry Emile; 3, P Starkie’s Rosmarche Holly. Welsh.— 1, J Steven’s Rhoson Shem; 2 & jnr members ch, A Rogers’s Estoro Blush; 3, M Davies’s Oakmill Wizard. New Forest, Connemara.— 1 & res, L Mitchell’s Stockwell; 2, T Oakes’s Corcullen; 3, C Smith’s Prince of Diamonds. lge.— 1, E Boardman’s Lydvale Jacob; 2, S Ambler’s Llanarth Welsh Dragon; 3, N Corbishley’s llanderfel Prince Edward. Heritage rest.— 1, S Mason’s Stewart Of Invordarock; 2, M Cookson’s Blue Acconite; 3, Z Rogers’s Cefnoch Sian. nov mixed.— 1, Stewart Of Invordarock; 2, Blue Acconite; 3, A Roger’s Monivea Catwalk Queen. cob (S Leatherbarrow) RIHS lwt.— 1 & ch, C le Moignan’s Tommy Tucker; 2, N Reynold’s Cassanova; 3, S Hinchcliffe’s Gemini XI. hwt.— 1 & res, R Walker’s So Smart; 2, A Dervish’s Jimminy Cricket; 3, H McCloy’s Rodney Boy. RIHS riding horse (N Hall, S Leatherbarrow) lge.—1 & ch, S Ambler’s Intrepid; 2, H Binks’s Park Legacy; 3, C le Moignan’s Beconsall Pocket Money. sml.—1 & res, P Hollings’ Lyncombe Blue Print; 2, A Rowbatham’s Regal Lady III; 3, Pretoria. RIHS hack sml.—1 & ch, C le Moignan’s Becconsall Pick Pocket; 2, X Barker-Wild’s Imperial Venture; 3, J Hunton’s Regardez Moi. lge.—1 & res, A Fagin’s Willowcroft Secret Agent; 2, S Collins’s Maid In Manhattan; 3, E Cheffing’s Burfordly Valentino. RIHS small hunter (J Phillipps, R Jones).—1, I Susca’s Cranford; 2, R Walker’s Fair & Square; 3, C le Moignan’s Unlimited. RIHS hunter (D Eden, J Phillipps) lwt.—1, J Bracken’s Cupid; 2, J Smith’s Ricky Ramiro; 3, C Prow’s Captain Scarlett. mwt.— 1 & res, R Walker’s Pride & Joy; 2, N Grey-Williams’s Finleys Flight; 3, P Hodgkinson’s The Pilgrims Progress. hwt.— 1 & ch, R Walker’s Manton II; 2, M Maguire’s Rosconnel Mr Osbourne; 3, J Rowe’s A Touch Of Frost. ladies (J Phillips).— 1, L Rowe’s Millrowes Say No More; 2, H Boden’s Midwinter. RIHS amateur hunter (D Esden, R Jones) lwt.— 1 & ch, Millrowes Say No More; 2, J Bracken’s Cupid; 3, A Hunt’s Romany King. hwt.—1, E Cheffing’s Lord Byron; 2, J Bickerton’s The Optimist; 3, M Maguire’s Rosconnel. Heritage WHP (P Boustead) NS.— 1, L Curbishley’s Tremymor Dylan; 2, P Cox’s Moelgarnedd Dymunaid. 122cm.— 1 & ch, K Prince’s Kyregate Peter Pan; 2, S Harrison’s Eaabrook Tom Thumb. 138cm.— 1 & res, A Woodbine’s Kiltinane Rufus; 2, A Sharp’s Enya; 3, J Bennett’s Nebo Jacob. exc 138cm.— 1, B Paterson’s Stonedge Supremo; 2, K Davies’s Scarletts Spindrift; 3, A Evan’s Eifi Trysor. nov mx ht.—1, Kiltinane Rufus; 2, B Huggard’s Buis O Bui; 3, K Sheriwn’s Cefndu Isac. nov int WH (C Collier, G Wright).— 1 & res, M Cooper’s Pebbly Rockafella; 2, M Bowling’s Charlie GB; 3, C Orr’s Plgin Bob Doubles. 153cm.— 1, H Brobyn’s Pebbly Limited Edition; 2, K Ashmore’s My Amazing Grace; 3, H Eaton’s Breaffly Champ. 143cm.— 1, L Norton’s Budehill Maith; 2, H O’Brian’s Satinwood Top Hat; 3, P Woodbine’s Abbey Bosco. 133cm.—1 & ch, E Ward’s Noble Toreen Lass; 2, A Aldred’s Pebbly Fairytale; 3, R Dudson’s Moelgarrarnedd Maestro. CS.— 1, Kryegate Peter Pan; 2, C Horne’s The Hale Fergus; 3, E Ward’s Ponsbourne Pirate. tiny tots.— 1, N Moult’s Shylo The Shoemaker; 2, Z Bowden’s Coxwood Nimrod. nov NS.— 1, Moelgarnedd Dymunaid; 2, G Price’s Liberty VI; 3, M Jones’s Blackwood Speedwell. Pretty Polly mx ht.—1, A Boulton’s Pebbly Pipe Dream; 2, S Brown’s Night Clash; 3, V Norton’s The Cobra. do rest.— 1, J Hollinshead’s Comains Glory; 2, W Prince’s Glengoole Lad; 3, C Dent’s Blackford Christie. RIHS working hunter (J Phillips, R Jones).— 1, H Brobyn’s Pebbly Ameretto; 2, M Cliffe’s Felton Acis; 3, S Sloan’s Tino. rest.— 1, N Gray-Williams’s Finleys Flight; 2, C Cooper-Wyatt’s Ever So Lightly. nov.— 1, M Allman’s Kilbrien Kine; 2, A Allman’s Minomty; 3, C Lyons’s Noble Credit Crunch. RIHS WHP (S Thomas, P Potter) int.— 1 & res, M Cooper’s Mirch Kilgobben Rebel; 2, Pebbly Amaretto; 3, Park Panache. 153cm.— 1 & ch, M Brook-Shanahan’s All Fired Up; 2, S Scott’s St Patrick III; 3, M Weir’s Otto. 143cm.— 1, H Sloan’s Rocky B; 2, K Corteen’s Amazing Grace; 3, V Leavesley’s Carnsdale Mighty Mouse. 133cm.— 1 & res, jnr members ch, D Hammond’s Just Pip; 2, L Mundy’s Soudly Merryn; 3, F McBain’s Beacons Kittiwake. NS.— 1 & ch, Pebbly Fairytale; 2, P Weir’s Parkfield Freddie; 3, The Hale Fergus.