BSHA National Championships showing results, 7-8 September 2012

Jansons novice cob (Miss D Atkinson, Miss M Hennessey) lwt.– 1 & ch, Drs Walker’s The Gillie Jockler; 2, S Fletcher’s Tom Tug; 3, R Lane’s Wingman. hwt.– 1 & res, R Flack’s Copycat; 2, K Chapman’s Horatio Nelson; 3, Baileys Horse Feeds’ Zodiac. riding horse, nov (Mrs N Turner, Mrs G Jones) sml.– 1 & res, R Penn’s Lovestruck; 2, D Stennett’s Hello Dolly; 3, L Smith-Crallan’s Burberry. lge.– 1 & ch, A Lintott’s Thriller; 2, J Townshend’s Classictop Sweet Enough; 3, E Young’s Free And Easy. Scriven nov hack (Miss K Jones, N Fuller) sml.– 1, V Rudd’s Burfordly Sea Wolf; 2, L Carvall’s Aerodrome; 3, P Underwood’s Courtland Royal Fair. lge.– 1 & ch, C Bardo’s Broadshard Simplicity; 2 & res, L Rushton’s Marque Of Distinction; 3, M Payne’s Mimento. best -trained (Mrs J Loriston-Clarke, Mrs G Jones, R Parker-Jones).– 1, J Tanner’s Tuppence; 2, A Robinson’s Costello; 3, C Blaskey’s Blue Chip Forever. Legal Eagle HOYS riding horse (N Fuller, N Hollings) sml.– 1 & res, P Mortimer’s Whittakers Prince; 2, C Heseltine’s Funtime Frankie; 3, L Hall’s High Treason. lge.– 1 & ch, P Underwood’s Tattygare Watch This Space; 2, R Johnson-Towneley’s Runnon Rio Grande; 3, P Underwood’s Broadstone Dolca Vita. Johnson-Towneley HOYS hack (Mrs R King, Mrs J Loriston-Clarke) sml.– 1, P Underwood’s Courtland Royal Fair; 2, L Kelbie’s Classic Chauvanist; 3, E Holder’s Spirit In The Sky. lge.– 1 & ch, P Underwood’s Wallaroo Bay; 2 & res, Marque Of Distinction; 3, K Mitten’s Cosmopolitan. Equimax/Eraquell HOYS cob (Mrs N Turner, Miss J Lewis) lwt.– 1 & res, J Graham’s Tom Crean Of The Antarctic; 2, V Jenkins’ Cock Robin; 3, D Cox’s Killinure Lad. hwt.– 1 & ch, C Neame’s Starry Night; 2, C Bardo’s The Keystone Cob; 3, H Griffiths’ Corbally. Frain & Jones maxi (N Fuller, S Hollings).– 1, M Wallace’s Dylan Thomas; 2, J McTiffin’s Randalstown Limited Edition; 3, N Armstrong’s Tank Top. Walker working riding horse/hack (N Arnold, Mrs S Rawding).– 1 & ch, S Jackson’s Templebready Alainn; 2, N Wilkes’ Coswarth Legacy; 3, N Franks’ Keen On Jazz. cob.– 1 & res, C Stowell-Davies’ Ronnie Corbett; 2, R Simmonite’s Shameless; 3, A & S Gallagher’s Ri As Cashel. novice.– 1, C Stowell-Davies’ Strictlycobdancing; 2, E Oseman’s Ballyell Turbo; 3, R Clark’s Mr Teddy. nov style & obedience (Miss S Turner, Mrs L Whitehall).– 1, Strictlycobdancing; 2, E Clarke’s Amar Golden Surprise; 3, K Gillam’s Hortons Maclaren. open.– 1, Ronnie Corbett; 2, A Pearman’s Sir Walter Reilly. Global Foods ch (Mrs S Kenny, D Kellow).– 1, R Ball’s Hawker’s Cove; 2, R Skinner’s Noble Cuzco; 3, R Powles’ Ballysheil Quintin. grand prix working (Miss K Jones, Miss R Hargreaves).– 1, E Wilde’s John Doe W; 3, Noble Cuzco; 3, S O’Reilly-Hyland’s Pink Punch. Heseltine home-produced hack (Miss S Turner, R Parker-Jones) sml.– 1, H Carter’s Daldorn Legacy; 2, T Baldwin’s Mysdior; 3, V Windsor-Phillips’ Wesswood Caste A Spell. Sir Walter Gilbey lge.– 1, A Graham’s Paschal High Flyer; 2, C Sale’s Honey Glider; 3, S Lindsay’s Just Maybee. young rider maxi cob (Mrs L Whitehall, D Puttock).– 1, K Campbell’s Kensons Rebel; 2, Lady C Tyrell’s Ballustree Quality Street; 3, M Wallace’s Dylan Thomas. home produced, maxi.– 1 & res, T Fawcett’s Quality Street; 2, H Harper’s Atlas; 3, L Lockwood’s Murphy. Finlay lwt (Miss S Gwilliam, Miss S Chapman.– 1 & ch, D Stennett’s Incobnito; 2, A Blundell’s Howzat; 3, J Walker’s Corribus. hwt.– 1, G & S Phillips’ Wellington; 2, K Chapman’s Horatio Nelson; 3, D Collinson’s Carbon Copy. home-prod riding horse (Miss F Abraham, Miss R Hargreaves) sml.– 1, S Carter’s Quocosidor; 2, C Jackson’s Little Diamond; 3, J Foster’s Whalton Renaissance. Edwards-Brady lge.– 1, K Hewetson’s Cloudy Bay; 2, J Brewster’s Valentino; 3, C Belton’s Beltons Entente Concordiale. young rider hack (Miss S Gwilliam, Miss S Chapman).– 1 & res, D Dixon’s Baydale Venus; 2, C Cooper’s Whalton Razzamatazz; 3, M & S Wood’s Tremarl Mister Mole. riding horse.– 1 & ch, L Hall’s High Treason; 2, C Scott’s Brenda’s Boy; 3, C Jackson’s Little Diamond. HOYS int SHT (Mrs J Williams, Miss S Chapman).– 1 & ch, S Welby’s Fair And Square; 2, G Sarker’s Inschagem Of India; 3, L Goodyear’s Explotation. Oggy Oggy SRT (Mrs J Williams, S Hollings) sml.– 1 & res, L Anderson’s Casanova; 2, S Harrison’s Witchhill Firelite; 3, A Thomas-Chambers’ Anton Little Astaire. lge.– 1, R Obbard’s Champlers Heavenly Blue; 2, Rosettes Direct’s Galliano; 3, Quocosidor. Beaverfast pairs (Miss M Hennessy).– 1, Atlas & Mr & Mrs R Bartolomy’s Havana; 2, R & E McCourt’s Major Oak & A Hance’s I’m A Star; 3, C West’s Zenith & Bailey’s Horse Feeds’ Gallifrey. Hayhurst mature rider (D Kellow).– 1, J Foster’s Whalton Renaissance; 2, R Fifield’s Moonlight Spooks; 3, A Marfleet’s Valentino lll. Deadline nov maxi (Miss D Atkinson, Miss D Spears).– 1, L Haines & J Clutton’s Deards Blue Bayou; 2, S & G Phillips’ Randalstown Tailor Made; 3, Z King’s Colombard. Saxby classical side saddle (Mrs S Kenny).– 1, Gallifrey; 2, Ballyell Turbo; 3, P Saxby’s Play It Cool. Leeman sup (Mrs J Williams).– Tattygare Watch This Space; res, Starry Night. Jarnet amateur owner/rider hack (M Skelton, S Hollings) sml.– 1 & ch, V Rudd’s Burfordly Sea Wolf; 2, R Edwards’ Valantinos Royal Touch; 3, Wesswood Caste A Spell. lge.– 1, K Hounsom’s Classictop Totty; 2, H Carter’s Barrdene Night Fever; 3, Honey Glider. Holliday cob (N Fuller, R Parker-Jones) lwt.– 1, M Dixon’s Chinwaggfinn; 2, M Knight & J Thomsett’s PJ Tip; 3, Incobnito. hwt.– 1, Ballyell Turbo; 2, T Harris Mister Munroe; 3, L Young’s Weeden’s Earl Grey. Davies maxi.– 1, N Armstrong’s Miramax; 2, Atlas; 3, J Lockwood’s Murphy. Claxton riding horse (N Arnold, Miss D Atkinson) sml.– 1, Funtime Frankie; 2, D & D Curtis’ Made In Ireland; 3, L Saunters’ Ballentine. Darcy lge.– 1, G Marnie’s Eclipse; 2, H Whiteley-John’s Sea Ocean Field; 3, R Chadwick’s Times Square. Grass Roots Motorail ch (T Wiggett, Miss D Atkinson).– 1, K Riddle’s Skylark; 2, H Shippey’s General George; 3, J Uhart’s Comberton Carys. classic sup, Curtis cob (Miss S Turner, Miss R Hargreaves) lwt.– 1 & ch, C Bardo’s Fait Acobbli; 2, Drs H & L Walker’s Barneebus; 3, V Jenkins’ Cock Robin. Bespoke Hotels hwt.– 1 & res, Starry Night; 2, C Bardo’s The Keystone Cob; 3, H Griffiths’ Corbally. Blundell riding horse (T Wiggett, Miss M Hennessy) sml.– 1 & ch, P Mortimer’s Whittakers Prince; 2, C Mackness’ Bueno Sino; 3, D & D Curtis’ Made In Ireland. Kings Gold lge.– 1 & res, P Underwood’s Broadstone Dolca Vita; 2, Runnon Rio Grande; 3, Eclipse. hack (Mrs L Whitehall, Miss S Chapman) Ellis & Co sml.– 1 & res, A Winbourne’s Gracefull Monarch; 2, L Smith-Crallan’s Royal Engagement; 3, Whalton Razzamatazz. Petley Wood lge.– 1 & ch, S Carey’s Pearly King; 2, J Jerram’s Night Prayers; 3, Marque Of Distinction. Phillips’ maxi cob.– 1, Ballustree Quality Street; 2, N Armstrong’s Tank Top; 3, Colombard. Buckland & Young restricted (N Arnold, D Ingle) maxi.– 1, Strictlycobdancing; 2, Randalstown Tailor Made; 3, J Lowe’s Conqueror. Specimen Trees rising star (Miss F Abraham, Miss P Thorne) riding horse.– 1 & ch, Rosettes Direct’s Galliano; 2, R & M Cooper’s Foxy Formula; 3, Quocosidor. hack.– 1 & res, Wesswood Caste A Spell; 2, Valantinos Royal Touch; 3, Honey Glider. Team Hollings side saddle (Mrs L Whitehall).– 1, Gallifrey; 2, Ballyell Turbo; 3, R Lane’s Dream In Colour. Phillips & Richardson veteran (Mrs N Turner).– 1, V Sexton’s Nimrod B; 2, L Williams’ Vital Spark; 3, Honey Glider. Cherif qual (N Fuller).– 1, E Cross’ Shuvais Taurean Spirit; 2, D Waggett’s Bryncadoc Royal Charmer. Rowbotham riding horse mare (Miss S Gwilliam, Mrs L Whitehall).– 1, S Trotter’s Baladine; 2, H Hammond’s Wasima; 3, C Johnson’s Fenshaw Grace & Favour. Waggett rest riding horse (Miss S Turner, Mrs G Jones) sml.– 1, Foxy Formula; 2, L Merrilees-Adams’ Carnsdale Pallas Firefly; 3, J Brook’s Summerstory. Jerram lge.– 1, T Waters’ Shybont Navano Girl; 2, E Youngs’ Free And Easy; 3, P Underwood’s Close Contact. young hack (Mrs S Kenny).– 1, C Le Moignan’s Casino; 2, S Briggs’ Pink Floyd; 3, B Taverner’s Daldorn Ecstasy. mare (Mrs B Turner, Miss M Hennessy).– 1, Baydale Venus; 2, L Haines’ Kookaburra; 3, A Gregg’s Lady Athena. young riding horse (Miss P Thorne).– 1, C Twiston-Davies’ Midnight Scoundrel; 2, J Scriven’s Rebel Jewel; 3, J Churcher’s Lysander. cob mare (Mrs N Turner, Miss D Spears).– 1, Skylark; 2, G Fisher’s Blaze. Hughes rest hack (Miss S Gwilliam, Mrs G Jones).– 1, V Smith’s Bewitched; 2, T Ewen’s Dowhills Frilly Tilly; 3, R Try’s Holden Moviestar. Arkell young cob (Mrs N Turner).– 1, R Flack’s Copycat; 2, H Webb’s The Senator; 3, K Campbell’s Kensons Rebel. Tattersalls RoR (D Ingle, Mrs S Rawding).– 1, J Newbold’s Deep Reflection; 2, E Edwards’ Kalaam; 3, R Turner’s Detailed Assessment. rest cob (M Skelton, S Hollings) lwt.– 1, L Freedman’s Cochrane; 2, Howzat; 3, H Griffiths’ Derby Park. hwt.– 1, I Ralph’s Mr Bumble; 2, R Lee’s The Cobmander; 3, Mannanan Stud’s Mannanan Cool Customer. Stage Designer in-hand (D Kellow) TB.– 1, S Capell’s Mountainview Rover; 2, K Goodson’s Old Devil Moon; 3, T Heaver’s Colonel Klink. BSPA.– 1, L James’ It’s Ozzy; 2, D Collinson’s Carbon Copy. Lady Caroline Tyrell riding horse breeding (Miss D Atkinson) b’mare.– 1 & ch mare, T Wareham’s Jessica; 2, N Townshend’s Raritat; 3, V Redbart’s Red Silhouette. foal.– 1, A Bassett; 2, V Redbart’s Red Condors Shadow; 3, N Townshend’s Classictop Conviction. y’ling.– 1, I Darcy’s Westerdale Queen Of Hearts; 2, G Desai’s Carrhouse Double Take. 2yo.– 1 & ch, L Leeman’s Kellythorpes Moulin Rouge; 2, C Shelley’s Reality; 3, A Boyles’ Classictop Va Rouge. 3yo.– 1, res, ystk ch & owner/breeder ch, A Jenks’ Diamonds Are Forever; 2, K Elenor’s Cockney Diamond; 3, J Hynd’s De Niro’s Debonair. 4yo & over.– 1, F Bebb-Evans’ Tudor Knight. Topham-Barnes hack breeding, b’mare.– 1 & res mare, T Wareham’s Miss Elodie; 2, W Thomas’ Bronze Star; 3, S Smithson’s Sweetstock. foal.– 1, S Smithson’s Deltic Alexydon. y’ling.– 1 & res, S Carey’s Stanley Grange Coral Bay; 2, C Shelley’s Reality. 2yo.– 1, W Thomas’ Dandini; 2, W Thomas’ Lingswood Lad; 3, S Mosse’s Montgomery Perry. 3yo.– 1 & ch, J Carey’s Comberton Cachet; 2, E Edwards-Brady’s Runnon Daisy May; 3, L Hall’s High Esteem. 4yo & over.– 1, S Manning’s Detroit River; 2, A Lance’s Soldiers Pride; 3, Moonlight Spooks. ridden coloured (Miss F Abraham, Mrs S Kenny).– 1 & res, A Robinson’s Costello; 2 & ch, It’s Ozzy; 3, V Glynn’s Red Rock. Rawding in-hand cob (D Kellow) 4yo & over.– 1, C Hill’s Drum Major; 2, D Collinson’s Carbon Copy; 3, S Riddoch’s O Conner. Martin Wood sup in-hand final (Mrs J Williams, R Parker-Jones).– 1, Kellythorpe Moulin Rouge; 2, Reality; 3, Stanley Grange Coral Bay. Stanley Grange Anglo/part-bred Arab (N Fuller) foal.– 1, Deltic Alexydon. y’stk.– 1 & ch, Reality; 2 & res, Montgomery Perry; 3, High Esteem. 4yo & over.– 1, Lady E Gilbey’s Anton Two To Tango; 2, D Waggett’s Bryncadoc Royal Charmer. Royal Mile sup in-hand.– Diamonds Are Forever; res, Stanley Grange Coral Bay. Scott amateur hack.– Burfordly Sea Wolf; res, Classictop Totty. Carrs BMW amat cob.– Ballyell Turbo; res, Miramax. Speciman Trees maxi cob.– Dylan Thomas; res, Miramax. Bardo Chad rest.– Foxy Formula; res, Dowhills Frilly Tilly. Darcy amat riding horse.– Fun Time Frankie; res, Sea Ocean Field. Saunters Plant amat rider.– Burfordly Sea Wolf; res, Ballyell Turbo. Edgar sup.– Whittakers Prince; res, Fait Acobbli.