Badgeworth Arena results 8 October ’05

BADGWORTH ARENA Somerset, 8 October
Prelim 18Q (C Gadd) 1, Hayley Gilmor (Aly II) 67.5; 2, Natalie Edwards (Cheeka) 65.41; 3, Emma Brewer (Rocococo) 65.41. nov 25 (D Coles) open1, Rachel Jones (Pioneer Cilla) & Sophie Clarke (Poachers Point) 68.8; 3, Rachel Jones (Tres Chic) 66.8. rest 1, Julie Anthony (Flying Scotsman) 70; 2, Carolyn Taylor (Robbert) 67.2; 3, Beverly Gore (Aspen Ambassador) 65.2. nov 23Q (Mrs M Tidmarsh) open 1, Rachel Jones (Tres Chic) 66.15; 2, Sophie Clarke (Poachers Point) 63.85; 3, Alice Kershaw (Direct Decision) 63.85. elem 52 (D Cole) open 1, Jane Fever (Pezzo) 56.88; 2, Alaina Webster (Bronze Blade) 55; 3, Janet Titley (Coloratura) 53.75. rest 1, Debbie Sharp (Mastermind IV) 63.13; 2, Jacky Lamacraft (Pretoria II) 61.56; 3, Julia Davie (Meridian III) 53.75. elem 55Q(M Tidmarsh) 1, Janet Titley (Coloratura) 60; 2, Alaina Webster (Bronze Blade) 57.37; 3, Jane Fever (Pezzo) 54.47. rest 1, Jacky Lamacraft (Pretoria II) 59.74.