Nominate an individual for the Pikeur Amateur Rider of the Year award

The Pikeur Amateur Rider of the Year award acknowledges the rider who does not make their living from riding, training or competing horses, yet dedicates themselves to their passion.

“Pikeur/Eskadron is delighted to sponsor the Amateur Rider of The Year Award because amateur riders are the backbone of the equestrian industry and probably work harder than anyone else,” said a spokesman.

Previous winners of this award include:

2018: amateur event rider Katie Preston

2017: amateur event rider Alice Goring

2016: amateur dressage rider Claire Abel

So who do you think deserves to be added to this illustrious list in 2019? Nominations are open until 11.59pm on 11 September and can be made via the link below, or using the coupon printed in Horse & Hound magazine, on sale 1 August. Terms and conditions apply.

Place your nomination here >>