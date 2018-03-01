Horse & Hound’s World Equestrian Games calendar and schedule of events is provided so you know what’s happening when during the FEI World Equestrian Games in Tryon, North Carolina this September.

World Equestrian Games calendar

Tuesday 11 Sept: opening ceremony

Wednesday 12 Sept: endurance; dressage grand prix; reining, including medal ceremony

Thursday 13 Sept: endurance medal ceremony; dressage grand prix including team medal ceremony; reining; first day of eventing dressage

Friday 14 Sept: second day of eventing dressage; dressage grand prix special including medal ceremony

Saturday 15 Sept: eventing cross-country; reining including medal ceremony

Sunday 16 Sept: dressage freestyle including medal ceremony; eventing showjumping followed by team and individual medal ceremony

Monday 17 Sept: rest day

Tuesday 18 Sept: para dressage individual competition; vaulting

Wednesday 19 Sept: para dressage individual with medals ceremony; vaulting with medal ceremony; first round showjumping competition

Thursday 20 Sept: para dressage team test; second round of showjumping; vaulting with medal ceremony

Friday 21 Sept: para dressage team test including medals; driving dressage; third round of showjumping with team medal ceremony

Saturday 22 Sept: para dressage freestyle including medals; driving marathon; vaulting with medal ceremony

Sun 23 Sept: driving cones followed by team and individual medals; individual showjumping competition including medal ceremony; World Equestrian Games closing ceremony

World Equestrian Games schedule of events

A more detailed schedule of events at the World Equestrian Games, including the expected times of competition, is available to download as a PDF from the FEI website. The times on the document are subject to change.

The World Equestrian Games is held once every four years and hosts the world championships for eight equestrian sports: dressage, eventing, showjumping, para dressage, driving, vaulting, endurance and reining. Tryon will also be hosting the World Equine Expo, WEQx Games and World Horse Day to run concurrently with the World Equestrian Games.

