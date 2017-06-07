From shipping container to dressage star: see Spike’s incredible transformation

A pony found in a shipping container has made a remarkable transformation into a “dressage diva”.
Spike arrived at World Horse Welfare’s Hall Farm rescue and rehoming centre in Norfolk as an emaciated yearling in 2011 (pictured, top) with a group of other horses in a similar state.
He was infested with lice and worms and had overgrown feet after being kept in a dark, cramped container.
After months of rehabilitation, he was rehomed by Patricia Pomp in Suffolk in 2013 and is excelling in his new career.
A photo of Spike taking part in a riding club competition at Stratford Hills last month (below) shows just how much he has changed in four years.
He and Lilly Raven for Finn Valley Riding Club, scored 74% in their prelim class.
“This was Spike’s first competition on grass and we are so proud of him and Lilly,” said Patricia.
Last year, he also won the charity’s wildcard award during its 2016 Rehome a Horse month.
“Spike is such a fun boy to deal with, so kind with a wonderful temperament and huge character,” said Patricia at the time.
“He has amazing movement and presence and was soon showing a natural talent for dressage.
“He has since been compared to a mini Valegro as his attitude to training is second to none, quite literally taking everything in his very impressive stride.
“At the moment he thinks he is a bit of a dressage diva, having recently won his first dressage competition for the year with a fantastic score of over 71%.
“Spike is a superstar in every way and even if he didn’t win at competitions he would still be our very own, very real superstar. Thank you to World Horse Welfare for letting us have this amazing horse.”
World Horse Welfare’s Tony Tyler said Spike is a “brilliant ambassador” to show the potential of the charity’s rehomed horses and ponies.
“People never fail to be amazed by his transformation and dressage talent,” he added. “We can’t wait to see how he continues progressing – perhaps Valegro had better watch out!”
