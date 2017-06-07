From shipping container to dressage star: see Spike’s incredible transformation

A pony found in a shipping container has made a remarkable transformation into a “dressage diva”.

Spike arrived at World Horse Welfare’s Hall Farm rescue and rehoming centre in Norfolk as an emaciated yearling in 2011 (pictured, top) with a group of other horses in a similar state.

He was infested with lice and worms and had overgrown feet after being kept in a dark, cramped container.

After months of rehabilitation, he was rehomed by Patricia Pomp in Suffolk in 2013 and is excelling in his new career.

A photo of Spike taking part in a riding club competition at Stratford Hills last month (below) shows just how much he has changed in four years.

He and Lilly Raven for Finn Valley Riding Club, scored 74% in their prelim class.

“This was Spike’s first competition on grass and we are so proud of him and Lilly,” said Patricia.

Article continues below…

You might also be interested in: