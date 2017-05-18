‘The sport needs to act’: barriers in racing are holding women back

Women are underrepresented across the British racing industry, a study into diversity has confirmed.

The research, which was unveiled yesterday (17 May) at the Women In Racing AGM, outlines the barriers women face in the sport and the need for a “diversity agenda” to improve the balance.

The study was carried out by Women In Racing and Oxford Brookes University, with funding from the Racing Foundation.

It found problems for women include a lack of career development opportunities (at all levels including jockeys), progression and support; plus some examples of discriminative, prejudice and bullying behaviour. It also discovered barriers and lack of representation at senior and board level as well as negative experiences of work-life balance and pastoral care.

Currently women make up 16% of racing boards, 12% of licensed jockeys and just 6% of all race rides.

However the researchers have stated that progress is being made “at all levels”.

“The issues highlighted are very similar to those experienced by other sectors, and we hope the findings provide the strong evidence and recommendations British horseracing needs to achieve greater diversity across its different functions,” said Simonetta Manfredi, professor of equality and diversity management at Oxford Brookes.

Recommendations include the formation of an independent diversity steering body, with the long-term aim that this would set voluntary diversity targets and find a way of monitoring these.

Women In Racing founder and honorary president Sally Rowley-Williams said the research is “ground-breaking”.

“It sets out clear recommendations which the sport needs to act on,” she added.

“As the sport’s governing body, the British Horseracing Authority (BHA) is best placed to lead on progressing the diversity agenda, but it is for all in the sport to play their part.

“Women In Racing will do all it can to facilitate change and make sure this research is just the starting point for taking forward the diversity agenda within British horseracing.

“British horseracing has within it some excellent people but we need to all work together to ensure existing and future talent is attracted to and able to thrive within our sport.”

