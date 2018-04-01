The week that was: seven days in the horse world

‘A true gentleman’: equestrian world pays tribute to Mike Tucker

Tributes have poured in for legendary British commentator Mike Tucker, who has died aged 73.

“Mike was the voice of equestrian commentary, his words guiding audiences through many wonderful moments in the sport throughout his career,” said BBC director of sport Barbara Slater. A sad loss.

Top eventer jumps clear despite loose dog at his heels

Andrew Hoy has praised the attitude of his ride Vassily De Lassos, who ignored a loose dog chasing him to showjump clear at Gatcombe on Saturday (24 March).

The clearly unflappable nine-year-old finished third in the advanced intermediate section, his first start of this season. Staying focused.

British Olympic horse returns to competition after injury

Ceylor LAN, the 2016 Rio Olympic mount of British eventer Kitty King, has returned to competition after almost a year out of action through injury.

The 11-year-old, owned by Jacqueline Owen, Diana Brown and Samantha Wilson, was withdrawn from Badminton at the end of April 2017. ‘Nice to have him back’.

‘The nightmare’s over, old girl’: elderly mare rescued from violent thugs

An old mare who was found injured, emaciated and being beaten by thugs has been named Beauty as “she’s surely never been told she’s beautiful”.

Police in San Javier, southern Spain, rescued the horse from the gang of yobs on 9 March and handed her over to Sue and Rod Weeding, co-founders of the Easy Horse Care rescue centre in Rojales, Alicante. Badly scarred.

‘Going at the top of my game’: Olympic eventer steps down from national team

Eventer Bettina Hoy has announced she will step down from the German Olympic squad to concentrate on training commitments and her ambition to ride at grand prix dressage.

The 55-year-old has represented her country at three Olympic games, five World Championships and ten European Championships. Future plans.

Double Olympic champion will retire this season: ‘He doesn’t feel 18’

Michael Jung’s double Olympic eventing champion La Biosthetique-Sam FBW will retire from competing this season.

The German rider said that Sam has wintered well and doesn’t seem 18 years old: “He is fresh every day and shows me he can’t wait to compete again.” Badminton plans.

Centre aims to promote rare breed at risk of losing its habitat

A Fell Pony Heritage Centre is to be established in Cumbria after landowners agreed the use of a site in Tebay.

Low Borrowdale Farm is to host a “hefted” herd of 12 Fell ponies, and will promote the rare breed as well as creating a research facility to study the relationship between native ponies and their environment. ‘A wonderful breed’.

