The week that was: seven days in the horse world

Nightclub closed after ‘inhumane’ incident involving horse

A nightclub has been closed after a “dangerous” and “inhumane” incident.

Video shared on social media shows a grey horse, ridden by a scantily-clad woman, being led into a packed crowd in Miami. ‘Disgusted and offended’.

£46,000 compensation for woman who suffered blemished buttock in fall

A woman who suffered a blemished left buttock in a fall from a horse at a holiday riding centre has been awarded €52,000 (£46,000) compensation by the Irish High Court.

Jacqueline Whelan sued Castle Leslie Equestrian Holidays Ltd, which owns Castle Leslie, Co Monaghan, over her accident, which took place on 13 February 2016. ‘Living with the blemishes’.

Damning findings of BEF independent review: bullying and elitism found

Bullying behaviour by the British Equestrian Federation’s (BEF) founding members forced its chief executive Clare Salmon to resign, an independent review has found.

The investigation, commissioned after Ms Salmon stepped down following a “battle for the heart and soul of equestrianism”, was tasked with looking into the outgoing CEO’s allegations of bullying, elitism, self-interest and corruption. Full report.

Son beats London 2012 gold medal-winning father to win on grand prix debut

Harry Charles proved unbeatable in his first four-star grand prix, beating his Olympic gold medallist father into third place.

The 18-year-old posted a clear round in the jump-off of the 1.55m grand prix at the Sunshine Tour in Vejer de la Frontera, Spain, on Monday (12 March), finishing just under a second faster than his father Peter. ‘A great day for the family’.

Donkey blown up in Afghanistan ‘suicide mission’

A donkey was blown up when it was loaded with explosives and used in a “cowardly and shameful” ‘suicide mission’ in Afghanistan.

The animal (not pictured) was loaded with bombs and directed towards a security target. ‘Cowardly’ mission.

Search for a Star series introduces new Mountain and Moorland final

Amateur mountain and moorland riders can now take part in the popular SEIB Search for a Star (SFAS) series, in a new class that has been introduced this year for native breeds.

While qualifying rounds will take place at the five usual SFAS shows held during the season, three ponies from each class will go through to the final, instead of the usual two. ‘Exciting time’.

Day four at the Cheltenham Festival: Native River is the Gold Cup hero, lady jockeys on form and outsiders triumph

The 2018 Cheltenham Festival may have resulted in an Irish invasion but the biggest race of them all, the Timico Gold Cup, went to the home side courtesy of “warrior” Native River, who relished the soft going.

The Colin Tizzard-trained eight-year-old made all the running under champion jockey Richard Johnson, jumping impeccably from pillar to post. Favourite finished second.

