The week that was: seven days in the horse world

An amateur rider under investigation by US Equestrian has apologised for her “unprofessional display of aggression and poor sportsmanship”.

Johnson & Johnson heiress Jazz Johnson-Merton was caught on video reacting after a fall from her horse Joe Cool in the ring.

Watch the video here

Irish grand prix dressage rider Kate Dwyer is out of action after breaking her back in a fall.

Kate, who has won multiple national titles, missed the 2017 Dressage Ireland National Championships due to her injury.

‘What’s meant to be will be’

It’s time for you to have your say – in the 2017 Horse & Hound Awards.

The nominations have flooded in, and been whittled down to the shortlists, and voting opens today, in 10 categories all aimed at celebrating the very best achievements, of riders, horses, vets, farriers, grooms and volunteers.

Vote now!

Leading Australian eventer Sam Griffiths returned to the eventing circuit with a win after he seriously injured his neck in a fall at the start of the season.

Sam partnered his 2014 Badminton winner Paulank Brockagh to victory in an open intermediate section at the South of England.

‘It’s great to be back’

Phillip Dutton has been discharged from hospital after sustaining multiple fractures in a cross-country schooling fall.

The multiple Olympic medallist fell while he was riding a young horse (not pictured).

Road to recovery…

Anyone planning to head to the NEC in Birmingham for the Horse of the Year Show has been urged only to buy through the show’s official partner or website.

HOYS warned customers yesterday it had been contacted by people who thought they had booked online but had only been sent e-tickets.

Use official channels only…

A talented former event pony ensured he was the centre of attention again this week after becoming stuck in a bog.

A total of 11 firefighters from Aylesbury Fire Station, two crews and an animal rescue unit, were at the scene for three hours.

‘He missed being in Horse & Hound!’

For all the latest news analysis, competition reports, interviews, features and much more, don’t miss Horse & Hound magazine, on sale every Thursday.