The week that was: seven days in the horse world

A horse has been put down as a result of the injuries he sustained when a group of army mounts were let out of their field at night.

Paddy developed complications from the severe bruising and inflammation in his hind feet, sustained on the night of 4 August when 21 horses were released from a field in Melton Mowbray.

Other horses’ recovery could take months

A colt found crawling with maggots and barely able to stand just over a year ago was crowned champion rescue pony at Equifest.

The yearling, since named Buggy, won one of his two classes at the East of England Showground, then went on to win the evening championship.

Tina Cook will be the pathfinder at this year’s Land Rover Burghley Horse Trials (31 August-3 September) following the release of the draw.

The experienced British rider will start as number one on the thoroughbred Star Witness.

The 11th Duke of Beaufort has died peacefully yesterday at home at Badminton aged 89.

The duke, who was born David Somerset and inherited the title from his cousin the 10th duke in 1984, played a significant part in the worlds of eventing and hunting.

The owner of a horse who was injured when three cyclists came “flying past, hurling abuse” said she wants to raise awareness of the issue.

Tamsin Reynolds had taken her 18hh heavyweight hunter Zeke out with a friend and they were nearly back at the yard when they saw the bikes coming towards them “at speed”.

Horse & Hound is delighted to announce the launch of the second Horse & Hound Awards – and this year’s event is set to be bigger and better than before.

After the success of the first event last year, the awards return for 2017, culminating in a ceremony at Ascot racecourse on 2 November.

A man has been banned from owning all animals after “continually ignoring the plight” of the horses in his care.

A warning notice was issued but a second visit revealed these had not been addressed.

