Walk the Europeans cross-country course in pictures

Aimi Clark

The European Eventing Championships cross-country course has been unveiled and course-designer Rudiger Schwarz has created an exciting track. There's plenty of colour, lots of skinnies and endless exacting lines that require horses to be brave, but without deviating.

There 30 fences in all, including two water complexes and one of these passed through twice. There are eight combinations and it's twisty, with horses looping around the majority of the course twice.

Scroll through the images below to see exactly what challenges await horses and riders on Saturday.

TAGS:

The Europeans kick off this afternoon with the first horse inspection at 3pm local time (2pm BST).  Dressage takes place tomorrow and Friday, with cross-country action unfolding on Saturday 19 August from 11am local time (10am BST).

Come back to horseandhound.co.uk for regular Europeans updates all week.

Don’t miss the full Europeans eventing report in next week’s issue, on sale Thursday 24 August.