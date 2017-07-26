Valegro to delight fans at Gatcombe’s Festival of British Eventing

Dressage superstar Valegro is to appear at the Festival of British Eventing next month (4-6 August) – in a solo parade.

The multiple Olympic medallist, who holds the world record scores for all three grand prix tests, will appear in Gatcombe Park’s main arena on the Sunday, 6 August, from 1.30-2pm.

“The world’s greatest ever dressage horse will be making a ‘star’ appearance at the Festival of British Eventing,” said a spokesman for the event.

“Valegro, who has risen to a celebrity status far beyond any other horse in recent history, will be parading in hand to give his fans an opportunity to soak up his electrifying presence.

“He officially retired in an emotional send-off at Olympia in December 2016 and since then has been making special appearances at events around the country – which he loves!”

Visitors to Gatcombe on 6 August will be able to meet Valegro in his stable, by the main arena.

“So don’t miss out on the perfect opportunity to pat the dressage superstar and even pose for a selfie with him,” the spokesman added.

The culmination of the three-day festival also features the CIC3* British Open Championship and the fifth leg of the 2017 Event Rider Masters series.

Among the entries received for the three-star are Gemma Tattersall on Arctic Soul, Izzy Taylor on Perfect Stranger, Mark Todd on NZB Campino, Chris Burton on TS Jamaimo, Ben Hobday on Ciletto H and Emily King on Dargun.