UK equestrian sponsorship round-up

Whale Of A Time Clothing

The retro and surf-inspired fashion brand has made eventer Sam Ecroyd its first equestrian ambassador.

“Their clothes and accessories fit in with my life on the yard and away from the horses,” said Sam. “Quality and style are important to me and Whale Of A Time fit the bill perfectly”.

Ellie Wales, head designer at the company, added: “As a rider and horse owner myself, we wanted an ambassador who fitted well with our clothing line and someone who looked great on and off the horse.

“A talented horseman and great personality, we are thrilled to be working with Sam going forward.

Speedi-Beet

The feed company has signed a deal to continue its title sponsorship of the British Showjumping Horse of the Year Show grade C championship for three more years.

Maria Haig, of British Showjumping, said the organisation is “thrilled” the British Horse Feeds brand will continue its support of the championship.

Will I’Anson, sales director at British Horse Feeds, added: “The qualifiers attract a large number of competitors and provide an excellent platform for promoting Speedi-Beet as a versatile feed for the competition horse.

“Investing in event sponsorship is our way of giving something back to the equestrian industry in which we thrive.”

Nupafeed

British Showjumping’s senior discovery championship is set to benefit from the supplement company’s sponsorship for three more years.

Nupafeed has already sponsored the championship series for two years.

“Nupafeed UK is delighted to be continuing our association with British Showjumping for the next three years,” said company director Sheila Noble.

“The Nupafeed Supplements Senior Discovery Championship attracts so many competitors alongside reaching a wider audience online, which makes it an ideal class for us to support.

“We also love seeing the younger horses come up through the ranks.”

Skinners

The 2016/17 season has marked the start of a new sponsorship deal between Skinner’s Pet Foods and the Point-to-Point Authority.

The company is now supporting a series of 20 races, now known as The Skinner’s Pet Foods Ladies Open Point-to-Point series.

“I’ve spent my life around horses in one way or another,” said William Delamore, Skinner’s sales and marketing director.

“Now my children have their own ponies we look set to spend more time as a family around these type of events.

“It has always struck me that people who own horses often have dogs and so it was a natural progression for Skinner’s to support one of the Point-to-Point Authority’s series.”

Aberystwyth University

The university has revealed its support of the 2017 Pony Club talent pathway.

The scheme helps Pony Club members who have shown the ability to progress in their chosen discipline.

“We are delighted to announce this new partnership with the Pony Club and we look forward to working closely with them sharing equine expertise for the benefit of young, up-and-coming riders,” said Julie McKeown from the university.

“Here at Aberystwyth University, we’ve always been very proud of our equine heritage and nurturing the talent of the future is part of our core mission.”