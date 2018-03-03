UK equestrian sponsorship round-up

Feedmark

The supplement company has announced a new partnership with Wellington Riding.

The deal means Feedmark becomes the centre’s only equine supplement probider.

“Having Feedmark’s expert team of nutritionists on board for the coming season to advise on the health and wellbeing of horses will provide added value to our livery clients and competitors,” said Wellington Riding’s Rachael Corry.

Feedmark’s managing director Chris Townsend added: “There’s something for everyone at Wellington and we’re looking forward to providing advice and support to help riders with the individual nutritional needs of their horses and the activities they undertake with them in 2018.”

The Jockey Club

Jockey Bryony Frost has been revealed as a group-wide ambassador for Jockey Club Racecourses.

Bryony will work with Jockey Club Racecourses to promote British racing, through social media channels, media work, personal appearances and a regular blog.

She will also wear Jockey Club Racecourses-branded clothing on racedays.

“As everyone knows I love talking about our sport and trying to get new people interested in it,” said Bryony.

“Horses and racing have been the biggest part of my life since I was tiny and I know that the future of racing is just as important to Jockey Club Racecourses as it is to me and my family.

“That’s why I’m delighted to be working with them and I can’t wait to get started.”

Virbac 3D Worming

The worming company has signed a sponsorship deal with British Eventing.

It will sponsor the training and technical merit aspects of the BE80(T) series.

The competitor in each section who jumps double clear and is closest to the optimum time will be listed on the merit table and entered into a prize draw for a £500 training bursary.

Virbac equine technical product manager Dr Rosie Naylor said: “We will have representatives on hand at many of the events to offer worming advice and look forward to meeting the many competitors of the Virbac 3D Worming BE80(T) training and technical merit during the year.”

Land Rover

Floors Castle Horse Trials has welcomed Land Rover as its title sponsor for 2018.

The event takes place in the Scottish Borders from 11 to 13 May.

Her Grace the Duchess of Roxburghe, co-organiser of the international event, said: “We are all excited to welcome Land Rover as our title sponsor and to join their stable of prestigious international equestrian events.

“We are grateful to Land Rover and all our existing sponsors for supporting us as a major event in the Scottish equestrian calendar.”

Renwick & Sons

The equine brush company has revealed Jessica Mendoza will become its first ambassador.

Founder Richard Renwick explained the company wants to support British talent.

“Jessica has represented Great Britain at the highest level and continues to fly the British flag on the international circuit from her base in Europe,” said Mr Renwick.

“As we are rapidly growing a strong global presence, we are excited to team up with Jessica to continue to build our brand awareness and support this rising star.”