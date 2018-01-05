Two horses killed in early-morning road crash

Two horses have been killed after they strayed on to a road in west Kent and were hit by a car.

It is thought that the horses, a bay and a skewbald, were killed outright in the collision, which took place on Chapel Wood Road in New Ash Green during early rush hour this morning (5 January).

Locals said they thought strong winds may have blown down fencing, which allowed the animals to escape from a field.

The driver of the car has been taken to hospital but his injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.

The two loose horses were first reported to Kent Police at 6.45am but were hit by the vehicle shortly after 7am.

A spokesman for the force said that both horses were already dead by the time officers arrived on the scene.

“Kent Police was called at 7.13am on Friday 5 January to a collision between a car and two animals on Chapel Wood Road, Hartley,” he told H&H.

He added that the owner of the horses is aware and that the road is expected to be closed for a few hours while the horses and vehicle are recovered.

The accident happened near the Royal Oak Pub on what is reported to be a straight stretch of road with a 40mph speed limit in place.

The scene is near competition centre Eaglesfield Equestrian Events, but the venue reported that none of its horses had been involved in the collision.

It is thought that the two horses killed came from a private yard near the scene.

Kent has been battered by strong winds and heavy rain so far this week, with more rain forecast for tomorrow.

