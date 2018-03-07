New hat and body protector rules revealed ahead of 2018 season

Team chasing rules on hat and body protector standards have been updated ahead of the 2018 season.
British Team Chasing has brought its rules in line with British Eventing, the Pony Club and British Riding Clubs.
Hats must meet any of the following standards:
- PAS 015 (1998 or 2011) with a kitemark
- VG1 with a kitemark
- ASTM F1163: 2004 onwards with a SEI mark
- SNELL E2001 or E2016 with a SNELL label and number
- AS/NZS 3838, from 2006 onwards
Hats must be tagged with a British Team Chasing, British Eventing, British Riding Clubs or Pony Club-approved hat tag.
“It is compulsory for all competitors and grooms to wear crash helmets to current recognised safety standards at all times when mounted at any team chase course — such hats must not have a fixed peak,” adds a statement from British Team Chasing.
“All competitors must also wear a British Equestrian Trade Association (BETA 2009) approved and appropriately labelled Level 3 (purple label) body protector, manufactured in the year 2009 or after.
“A body protector of this nature is also required when competitors are wearing air jackets of any make.”
Racing body protectors vary in the level of protection they give, so competitors are urged to check theirs is of the correct standard for team chasing rules.
The season kicks off with its warm-up event at LandS Eventing at Dallas Burston Polo Club in Warwickshire on 11 March. The first team chase of the year is hosted by the Beaufort at Sherston in Wiltshire on 18 March.
British Eventing has also updated its body protector rules for the 2018 season.
Competitors must wear a BETA 2009 level three body protector, or an Exo Body Cage, for cross-country.
