Golden Button legend and team chasing champion dies

A team chasing star has died aged 16 after suffering from colic.

Fox Grant Ferrari (Ferrari), who won two national team chase championships with owner William Grant, passed away earlier this month (2 February).

The remarkable chestnut gelding was the only horse to complete every running of the Golden Button, finishing runner-up and first veteran in 2015.

He also won six hunt rides, including the IOW, Wynnstay and Avon Vale, as well as achieving numerous placings.

Ferrari was victorious in least 25 open team chases, was “unbeatable” at hunter trials and would “go over anything” out hunting.

Ferrari recovered from an injury in 2015 and was back in action last season with the Fox Grant Thrusters.

The sad news was announced on a post on the Fox Grant Facebook page.

“Sadly Fox Grant Ferrari passed away today due to a colic attack,” it read.

“He was an amazing horse and carried William and the Fox Grant colours with style and success for many years.

“Such a gentle horse with a huge heart who loved his hunting, hunt racing and team chasing.

“Thanks to Linda who kept him fit and looked after him with such skill and kindness for last 12 years.”