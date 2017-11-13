Swapping silks for a flight suit: jockey takes to the moors on an unusual racehorse

A jockey swapped silks for a flight suit when he put a racehorse with a difference through his paces on Dartmoor.

Nick Scholfield will be taking part in Exeter racecourse’s Clydesdale race this month (26 November) and has been getting used to his new steed in time for the challenge.

Nick rode six-year-old gelding Salvo Montalbano over the moors alongside photographer Malcolm Snelgrove, who captured dramatic shots of Nick galloping through the fog.

This will be the fifth year Clydesdales have raced at Exeter in aid of the Devon Air Ambulance.

Fellow top jockeys Sam Twiston-Davis, Aidan Coleman, Noel Fehily and Daryl Jacob will also take part.

“It was great fun and it’s all for a good cause,” said Nick.

“The Devon Air Ambulance provides a vital service and it’s great the Clydesdales come to Exeter on Devon Day to raise awareness and funds.

“All the jockeys love taking part, and it puts a smile on our faces as we ride these wonderful horses down Exeter’s home straight.

“It’s a lovely day out for all the family, and the cheers from the crowds are fantastic.”

Professional commentary will be provided from the tower, ITV Racing’s Luke Harvey will be giving on the spot interviews and sound bites, and local bookmakers will be opening a book so people can have a bet with all money donated to the Devon Air Ambulance.

Tim Ancrum, who owns the racing Clydesdales with his partner Aileen Ware, said; “They are really quite mesmerising as they walk steadily around the paddock, and it’s always so lovely to see the appreciation people feel for them.

“As soon as the horses see the jockeys they really light up as they know they are going to enjoy a gallop with their pals.

“It’s a great day and encourages people from every walk of life to perhaps take up the reins and come and see the fabulous scenery that Dartmoor offers from the back of one of these gentle giants.”

Fans can also become a “Clydesdale owner” for the day and enjoy an ownership experience.

Contact Tim Ancrum for details by emailing info@adventureclydesdale.com.