Teenager needs facial surgery after being kicked while riding

The mother of a teenager who sustained serious injuries after being kicked in the face while out riding has thanked the equestrian community for their “overwhelming” support.

Georgia Hull sustained multiple facial fractures, including severe damage to her jaw, cuts to her face that have required stitches, lost five of her top teeth and spent five days in hospital following the hunting accident on 24 March.

Her lower jaw has been temporarily pinned and plated, but it is likely it will need further surgery in the future.

Swelling in her mouth in the early days following her accident meant she was struggling to breathe and swallow and her lower teeth have also been braced.

Friend Jess Clancy was among those to set up a fundraising page to initially pay for a replacement hunting coat after medics cut away the tweed jacket she was wearing at the time.

It then escalated to help pay for the family’s hospital parking charges and the costs of the dental work Georgia will need due to the severity of her injuries.

They are also fundraising for the Cornwall Air Ambulance, which came to Georgia’s aid.

Georgia’s mum Julie said the air ambulance crew was “absolutely fantastic” and thanked the “overwhelming” support from the hunting and equestrian communities following the accident.

“The money has been fantastic, it is gone beyond anything we have expected, but it is the messages that have been so brilliant for Georgia,” said Julie.

“I was picking out messages that people have send and reading them to her — we were overwhelmed by how much people cared and by other people’s experiences, which have given her a bit of hope.

“The horsey community have just been amazing with their response and messages — we have horses that needed looking after and everybody has helped.”

She added Georgia is “desperate” to be back riding her pony, Star, but it is likely to be a while before she is back in the saddle.

Annie Warren, who has also helped with the fundraising, added the support from hunts across the country has been “fantastic”.

“Everyone has really come together like a family, it is lovely to see,” she added.

Visit www.facebook.com/Support-Georgia-Hull-174386426545297/ for more details on how to support Georgia.

Donations can be made at www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/georgia-hull

