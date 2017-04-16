Could you ride 100 miles in 100 days?

International equine welfare charity Brooke has launched a new fundraising event allowing riders to raise funds while spending time in the saddle.

Riders across the UK are being encouraged to take on the challenge of riding 100 miles in 100 days to raise £100 to help improve the lives of working horses, donkeys and mules and the people who depend on them.

The MyHackathon challenge is free to sign up to, and supporters can either take part alone or share the distance with friends, for example 10 riders get together and ride 10 miles.

Riders can start their MyHackathon now and are encouraged to complete their challenge by 31 October.

Prizes, including certificates, badges and rosettes, will be awarded to those who reach or exceed the goal of £100.

Riders can track their miles through a smartphone app specially designed for the charity challenge.

“Thanks to MyHackathon sponsor, Trackener Ltd, you will soon be able to track your miles,” said a Brooke spokesman.

“They’ve developed an app that will help all MyHackathon participants track their distance and share their routes on social media.

“To receive your free Trackener app, register your interest on the Trackener website – it launches on 1 May. You can also keep track of your distance using Brooke’s tracking sheet.

“To make things simpler, supporters can do their fundraising through JustGiving, to making it quick and easy for friends and family to sponsor them.”

Participants are invited to use the hashtags #MyHackathon and #TrackenerRide on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter, to share their successes and photos with each other and spread the MyHackathon message.

