Retired racehorse ‘best friends’ seek special new home

A special home is being sought for a pair of closely bonded ex-racehorses.

The Norfolk branch of charity World Horse Welfare (WHW) is hoping the two successful thoroughbreds will be able to enjoy their well-earned retirement together.

Lygeton Lad (known as Ly) and Bold King (known as King) arrived at WHW’s Hall Farm rescue and rehoming centre in November 2017, in partnership with the Retraining of Racehorses (RoR) organisation.

The geldings have formed a great friendship and the charity hope that once they have completed their rehabilitation, they will be able to be rehomed together as companions.

Ly (picture top left), who is 16.2hh and 19 years old, made 81 starts in his racing career, bringing home winnings of more than £100,000. Twenty-two-year-old King, who is 16.3hh, raced a total of 44 times, banking more than £78,000.

Continued below…

Hall Farm’s specialist groom, Emma Sawyers, said: “Ly and King came into Hall Farm together. They are the best of friends and we would love nothing more than to find them a loving home together.

“King is like a sweet old grandpa; he enjoys a fuss and loves to search your pockets for treats. He also has the cutest, big droopy bottom lip!

“Ly is a lovely boy with a cheeky personality. He is quite set in his ways and has a rather high opinion of himself, but that is to be expected after running so many successful races in his career!

“Ly may take a little bit more time to get to know his new rehomers but once he does, he is a big old softy – loving nothing more than a good groom and a cuddle.

“Both horses are such lovely gentlemen and deserve to spend their well-deserved golden years in a quiet, peaceful home.”

WHW said the horses were looking for homes as non-ridden companions — either together or separately.

To apply to rehome them and to search more than 100 other horses and ponies in need of homes visit: www.worldhorsewelfare.org/rehoming

For all the latest news analysis, competition reports, interviews, features and much more, don’t miss Horse & Hound magazine, on sale every Thursday.