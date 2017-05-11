‘Rest in peace, little man’: horse put down after injury at Badminton

Shane Rose’s ride Shanghai Joe has been put down due to the severity of the injuries he suffered at the Mitsubishi Motors Badminton Horse Trials.

It was confirmed that the 11-year-old gelding suffered a badly broken scapula and had “no chance of recovery”.

“Nugget” unseated Australian rider Shane at the 19th fence of the cross-country phase. He slipped on the gravel and fell as he made his way back to the stable yard.

Shane and his team had hoped the injury could be treated to allow the horse to enjoy retirement in Australia.

“Sad day today,” Shane posted on Facebook today (11 May). “Had to say goodbye to my little mate Nugget, Shanghai Joe to those that didn’t know him.

“He was such a lovely horse, he always tried his hardest to please. Great manners and the nicest nature you could want in a horse. It’s been a hard couple of weeks for us [Shane’s father John also died the week before Badminton].

“Niki and I are so proud of what our little home-bred has achieved.

“The hardest thing was saying goodbye to him when all he wanted to do was have a rub and a cuddle. Rest in peace little man.”

Shane’s wife Niki Rose paid tribute to the horse’s achievements, including winning a number of CIC3* events and the CCI3* at Melbourne International in 2014.

“More remarkable than his success was his truly lovely nature and wonderful attitude to life and work, he quickly became a favourite with anyone that met him,” she added.

“We will miss his cheeky face and gentle nature around our stable block. Big thanks to the team of veterinary surgeons that cared for Nugget over the past few days and also thank you to everyone who has offered messages of support and sent healing vibes in his direction. Thanks also to

Lee Brydon and Bill Brydon who joined us in ownership of Nugget in 2015 and immediately became his fan club leaders, we are very sorry that our partnership with Nugget has ended this way.

“It is truly sad that a freak accident has cut short the life of this special horse at just the beginning of his international career. It is a very sad time for Shane and the whole Bimbadeen Park Team. RIP Nugget, you will be missed.”