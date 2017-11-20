Share your stories from 2017 for a chance to feature in Horse & Hound

Tackling Burghley or triumphing at Hickstead might be an unlikely prospect for most of us. But there’s another way to make your mark in H&H — the H&H reader issue.

This is your chance to tell us your stories from 2017, with the best ones being printed in the 28 December issue of the magazine. Have you achieved a personal first this year? Beaten illness, injury or other adverse circumstances? Or delighted in the arrival of a new foal? Whatever it might be, we want to hear about it.

Full details of all the categories and how to submit your story are below. We are also seeking your fantastic photos.

Categories

Personal firsts: have you achieved something for the first time in 2017? Competing affiliated, winning a class or becoming a judge perhaps? Or did your riding club, Pony Club branch or other group hold its first charity event? Please include a photo of yourself in action.

Beating the odds: have you as a rider, or your horse, returned from illness or injury in 2017? How did you do it? What did you learn from the experience? Please include a photo of you with your horse.

Your best picture of the year: it could be funny, beautiful, a “through the ears” shot or just tell a wonderful story. Make sure you tell us why it’s special.

2017’s new arrivals: have you been lucky enough to welcome a new foal this year? Was it a dramatic arrival? Or are you particularly excited about the foal’s breeding? Please include a photo of the foal.

How to enter

Entries must be submitted to Madeleine Silver at madeleine.silver@timeinc.com

Deadline: Monday 4 December at 5pm

Please include a contact telephone number

Submissions should not exceed 500 words and may be edited for clarity and space

If your words are on a Word document instead of in the body of the email, please include your name and email address on the Word document

Please attach photos to the email — do not embed them in a Word document or the email body

Please include details of who took photos

