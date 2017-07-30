Catch ride turns disaster into triumph for young disabled showjumper

A catch ride helped save the day for a young rider at the Riding for the Disabled Association (RDA) championships.

Ronnie Robinson, 12, has a severe visual impairment, but does not let it stop him from enjoying his “love” of showjumping.

Ronnie takes part in para competitions with his veteran pony Ardcarrig Snowball, who has been in his family for 13 years.

He travelled from Norfolk to Hartpury in Gloucestershire for the championships on 14 July.

However, on arrival it was found that the pony’s flu jab had been given days too early under the competition’s rules.

Ronnie’s mother Karen Robinson told H&H he was “devastated”.

Several people offered ponies for Ronnie to ride and he clicked with the “fantastic” Mr Pebbles.

“They flew around the course and I had my heart in my mouth,” said Karen, who calls for Ronnie in the ring so he knows where the fences are.

The round secured the victory for Ronnie in the grade IV jumping, and Mr Pebbles shone further by coming second with his usual rider, Evie Toombes (pictured, below), in the grade III competition.

Evie was presented with the inaugural Hannah Francis Award for talent, courage and inspiration in April.

The 15-year-old was born with a form of spina bifida, which affects her lower legs, bladder and bowel.

She continues to ride and compete despite the challenges she faces, and also supports and mentors other young people to have the confidence to take up activities.

Article continues below…

You might also be interested in: