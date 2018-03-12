‘I volunteer because I love it’: Pony Club chairman to retire

Pony Club chairman Mary Tuckett is retiring after four years at the helm.

Mrs Tuckett has been volunteering for the Pony Club for more than 20 years.

During that time, she served as district Commissioner of the Whaddon Chase Branch and area representative for the Northern Home Counties, taking on the position of chairman in 2014.

Mrs Tuckett won the Equo Events Volunteer of the Year category at the 2017 Horse & Hound Awards.

Her top tip to other volunteers was to “own a good set of waterproofs”.

After receiving her award, she explained why she loves giving up her time to help others.

“I volunteer because I love it,” she told H&H at the time.

“Anyone involved in equestrian sport knows how many volunteers it takes to make things possible and giving something back by volunteering is rewarding.

“Apparently it makes you live longer, too — so I’m going to be about 103 by the time I finish!”

Mrs Tuckett balanced her Pony Club responsibilities with volunteering for British Eventing, as well as her commitments as a businesswoman and magistrate.

“I have been honoured to serve as chairman of such a wonderful organisation that brings so much pleasure to both members and volunteers,” she said.

“[Last] week more than 500 volunteers attended the Pony Club 2018 conference at Edgbaston on the theme of working together to grow the Pony Club.

“It was a highly successful and inspirational event and that, together with recent key appointments to the senior leadership team, has given me great confidence in the future of the organisation which is in good heart and moving forwards.

“I therefore feel that it is the right time for me to retire as chairman as the new executive, with the support of a skilled and committed volunteer board, develops a number of exciting and innovative ideas to grow and develop the Pony Club.

“I wish Rhian [Gibson] as chief executive and the organisation every success for the future”.

Mrs Tuckett will be retiring at the end of April, but will continue to be involved with the Pony Club and her other equestrian roles.

Christopher Bromfield, one of the two joint vice-chairmen, will act as interim chairman until her successor is appointed.

“The Pony Club has been truly fortunate to have Mary as chairman,” said Mr Bromfield.

“It is hard to imagine anyone giving as much time and effort to equestrian volunteering as she has.

“We thank her most warmly for what she has done and send her our very best wishes for the future.”

