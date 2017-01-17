Police Scotland’s latest equine recruit named via public poll

Police Scotland’s latest equine recruit has a new name thanks to more than 6,000 people taking part in a public vote.

The force asked the public to chose one of three names they had shortlisted for the four-year-old gelding: Brodick, Montrose and Harris.

Harris received the most votes and was the overall winner.

“We asked you to help us name our new horse and over 6,000 of you voted,” wrote a police spokesman on the force’s Facebook page.

“We can now reveal the name you have chosen is Harris.

“Thanks for all your votes and lovely comments — we’ve enjoyed reading them all and Harris is delighted with the response.

“Despite his cheeky look he has a very laid-back character so is quickly becoming a firm favourite with everyone at the stables.

“We’re sure he’ll be a great addition to our team.”

17hh brown Clydesdale Harris recently completed his 28-day assessment to join the mounted unit and will soon begin his service with the force.

Article continues below...

Yesterday Police Scotland announced on its Facebook page that a fellow new arrival, named Lewis, had also passed his initial assessment.

“Recently you helped us name our new horse, Harris,” they said.

“Now we can exclusively reveal that his friend has also passed his 28-day assessment and been given a role at the mounted unit.

“He’s called Lewis — a fitting name for the neighbour of Harris!

Popular articles:

“Lewis is a lovely, quiet but very happy boy who has taken to the job like a duck to water.

“He is the smallest horse we have at around 16.2hh but has lots of potential!

Article continues below...

“Say hello to our new double act!”