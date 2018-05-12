Ugly scenes as four racegoers seriously injured in mass brawl

Four racegoers were taken to hospital with serious injuries after a 50-person brawl erupted at Goodwood racecourse last weekend.

The fight broke out just before 5pm on Saturday (5 May), the first day of the racecourse’s summer fixtures list.

In ugly scenes caught on video and shared widely across social media, a person can be seen kicking another man in the side of the head as he lays on the floor.

*Warning: video contains violent scenes*

Sussex Police are appealing for witnesses.

“It is believed there were around 50 people involved, four people were taken to hospital with serious injuries and several others suffered minor injuries,” said a police spokesman yesterday (9 May), adding the investigation is ongoing.

“The four who were taken to hospital have since been discharged.

“Anyone who witnessed the altercation is asked to report information online or by calling 101 quoting Operation Marshwood.

“Alternatively, you can visit the Crimestoppers website or contact the independent charity anonymously on 0800 555 111.”

Goodwood issued a statement on the evening of the brawl.

“Goodwood Racecourse was informed of a disturbance during this afternoon’s racing,” said a spokesman for the racecourse.

“The incident was dealt with by on-event security and Sussex Police were notified as a precaution.

“On-event medical staff treated six people and the racecourse is supporting Sussex Police with its on-going enquiries.

“Goodwood Racecourse wishes to apologise to any racegoer who was affected by this incident.”

H&H has contacted the racecourse to ask whether it will be making any changes to prevent similar incidents from happening in the future, and whether extra security would have helped on this occasion.

