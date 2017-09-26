Olympic eventer out of hospital after cross-country schooling fall

Phillip Dutton has been discharged from hospital after sustaining multiple fractures in a cross-country schooling fall.
The multiple Olympic medallist fell while he was riding a young horse (not pictured) on 21 September.
He broke his collarbone and three ribs and punctured a lung and was taken to Christiana Hospital in Delaware. The horse was not injured.
“Phillip was released from the hospital late last night,” said a statement released on Sunday (24 September).
“He will have a follow-up appointment with his orthopedic doctor on Monday to determine the date for surgery on his clavicle.
“In the mean time, he is resting as comfortably as he can at home. Thank you to everyone for your well wishes.”
Phillip had been due to compete in the $50,000 arena eventing class the Rolex Central Park Horse Show in New York on 23 September, but withdrew.
A leading rider in the sport for many years, Phillip represented Australia until 2006, when he became a US citizen.
He won Olympic team gold medals for Australia at Atlanta 1996 and Sydney 2000.
He has been named US Equestrian’s leading rider multiple times and topped the FEI rankings in 2005.
Phillip won individual bronze at the 2016 Rio Olympics and finished last season second in the FEI rankings.
He has numerous top10 placings at three- and four-star level, including a win at Kentucky in 2008 with Connaught; second at Burghley in 2005 with The Foreman and sixth at Badminton 1995 with True Blue Girdwood.
