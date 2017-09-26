Olympic eventer out of hospital after cross-country schooling fall

Phillip Dutton has been discharged from hospital after sustaining multiple fractures in a cross-country schooling fall.

The multiple Olympic medallist fell while he was riding a young horse (not pictured) on 21 September.

He broke his collarbone and three ribs and punctured a lung and was taken to Christiana Hospital in Delaware. The horse was not injured.

“Phillip was released from the hospital late last night,” said a statement released on Sunday (24 September).

“He will have a follow-up appointment with his orthopedic doctor on Monday to determine the date for surgery on his clavicle.

“In the mean time, he is resting as comfortably as he can at home. Thank you to everyone for your well wishes.”

Phillip had been due to compete in the $50,000 arena eventing class the Rolex Central Park Horse Show in New York on 23 September, but withdrew.

