Outcry after horse’s head found in stream

A charity appeal has been launched after a horse’s head was found in a burn in Scotland.

The Scottish SPCA is appealing for information following the grisly discovery in Bellshill, North Lancashire.

A member of the public found the head on Monday (19 March) and alerted police, who informed the animal welfare charity.

The head was found in the stream near the junction between Carnbroe Road and Rosebank Road.

“We can’t be sure of the circumstances surrounding this horse’s death, but if someone has done this as a deliberate act of cruelty, this is sickening,” said Scottish SPCA inspector Jack Marshall.

“We’re urging anyone with information to contact our animal helpline in confidence.”

The Scottish SPCA’s helpline can be reached by calling 03000 999999.

“Allowing an animal to be caused unnecessary suffering is an offence and anyone found guilty of doing so can be banned from keeping animals for a fixed period or life,” added a charity spokesman.

To view an image of the horse’s head, click here. The image is very graphic and upsetting so reader discretion is advised.

Public outcry

The Scottish SPCA issued an appeal on social media today (23 March), which has attracted hundreds of comments, with many concerned the horse’s head was intentionally dismembered.

“Absolutely sickening, just beggars belief what the world has come to,” wrote Issi Jacobs.

“There are no words,” added Maryellen Carracher Mckenzie. “I am however, sickened beyond belief at how barbaric this is.

“Poor horse. I also wonder what has become of the rest of it. Does not bear thinking about. I shudder at that.”

Others questioned why the horse was not reported missing.

“As horse owner can’t understand why owner hadn’t reported horse missing or attacked — something fishy,” said Hayley Millar.

